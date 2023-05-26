WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Here's how much prize money the winner is all set to earn
WTC Final 2021-23 takes place on June 7 between India and Australia at The Oval in London. Besides the Test Championship mace, the winner will also receive prize money, and here's how much it is.
Image credit: Getty
The winners of next month's 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while the runner-up will get richer by $800,000, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in Dubai on Friday. The championship decider will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11, with June 12 as the reserve day.
The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural WTC Final in 2019-21 -- a total purse of $3.8 million besides the WTC Mace. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side was rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.
ALSO WATCH: WTC Final, IND vs AUS - Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time
Image credit: Getty
All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse, with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings. England, which made a late surge and finished its campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.
Image credit: Getty
Sri Lanka, among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000. The remaining teams: New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9), will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.
(With inputs from PTI)