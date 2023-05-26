Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Here's how much prize money the winner is all set to earn

    First Published May 26, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    WTC Final 2021-23 takes place on June 7 between India and Australia at The Oval in London. Besides the Test Championship mace, the winner will also receive prize money, and here's how much it is.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    The winners of next month's 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia at The Oval will take home $1.6 million in prize money, while the runner-up will get richer by $800,000, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in Dubai on Friday. The championship decider will be played at The Oval in London from June 7-11, with June 12 as the reserve day.

    The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural WTC Final in 2019-21 -- a total purse of $3.8 million besides the WTC Mace. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side was rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago, courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

    ALSO WATCH: WTC Final, IND vs AUS - Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    All nine teams will get a share in the $3.8 million purse, with South Africa earning $450,000 for finishing third in the WTC 2021-23 standings. England, which made a late surge and finished its campaign in fourth spot, will bag $350,000.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    Sri Lanka, among the top teams in the race for a spot in the decider during the epic finale, finished fifth to earn $200,000. The remaining teams: New Zealand (No.6), Pakistan (No.7), West Indies (No.8), and Bangladesh (No.9), will be rewarded with a sum of $100,000 each.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ipl 2023 Ahead of GT vs MI Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is the one snt

    Ahead of GT vs MI, Shubman Gill unfollows Sara Ali Khan; forces fans to believe Sara Tendulkar is 'the one'

    major league cricket Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US says will never walk away from England snt

    Jason Roy gives up ECB 'incremental contract' to play T20 in US; says 'will never walk away from England'

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind snt

    BCCI could rest all Team India seniors for Afghanistan series keeping Windies tour in mind

    IPL 2023 qualifier 2 gt vs mi gujarat titans vs mumbai indians shubman gill rohit sharma akash madhwal date time venue live stream snt

    IPL 2023: Upbeat Mumbai Indians gear up to face defending champions Gujarat Titians in Qualifier 2

    ipl 2023 Whats cooking Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with RCB South Africa great AB de Villiers in Bandra Mumbai watch snt

    What's cooking? Spin legend Anil Kumble spotted with AB de Villiers in Mumbai (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    badminton Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to semifinals, Srikanth Kidambi knocked out-ayh

    Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to semifinals, Srikanth Kidambi knocked out

    Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court AJR

    'Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details vma

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June anr

    UAE introduces new corporate tax laws to assist firms in adapting once law takes effect in June

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon