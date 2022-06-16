New broadcaster aims to make IPL available to every Indian

The digital media rights for IPL 2023-27 have been won by Viacom18. The broadcaster has vowed to make IPL available for every Indian nationwide.

The IPL Media Rights 2023-27 have been distributed. A new player in the league has won the digital rights for this period. Viacom18 has bagged the rights for ₹20,500 crore in the Indian subcontinent. It will be Viacom18's maiden venture regarding media rights in the most cash-rich domestic Twenty20 (T20) tournament. Meanwhile, the broadcaster is looking to bring in a revolution in terms of IPL viewing and has vowed to make the competition reach every corner of the nation by making it available for every Indian nationwide. Besides, Viacom18 will also be streaming matches in Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom (UK).

After winning the new IPL Media Rights, Viacom18 quoted in a statement, "With its wide reach, strategic tie-ups and increasingly popular content bouquet, the digital platforms of Viacom18 are gearing up for leadership in India as well as with the Indian diaspora globally." ALSO READ: PCB TO HOLD DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER CRICKET BOARDS OVER IPL'S PROPOSED WINDOW IN ICC'S FTP CALENDAR

"With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to take India's biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country. It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes which today are not able to access this popular content," added the statement.

