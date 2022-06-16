PCB to hold discussions with other cricket boards over IPL's proposed window in ICC's FTP calendar

The IPL is looking to expand after earning a lucrative new deal during the 2023-27 media rights cycle. Meanwhile, PCB is looking to discuss with other boards over IPL's proposed window in the ICC's FTP calendar.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to change the landscape of Indian cricket next year. In its new media rights cycle for 2023-27, it has earned a lucrative deal worth ₹397.75 billion. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed a longer (over two months) official window for the IPL in the International Cricket Council's (ICC's) Future Tour Program (FTP) calendar. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not keen on the same. It is eager to hold discussions with other board members, as it feels that bilateral international cricket could be heavily affected by it.

Earlier, speaking to PTI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said, "From the next FTP cycle, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC." Although PCB is happy with the amount of money coming into cricket, it is seemingly against the idea of a longer IPL window. ALSO READ: IPL Media Rights - Here's how BCCI would share Rs 48,390 crore

"The ICC board meeting will be held during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July, and this matter will probably be discussed there. Mr Jay Shah has said the BCCI is committed to international bilateral cricket. Still, with so many leagues cropping up and the IPL planning expansion, this has to be discussed among the cricket boards," a PCB official was quoted as saying by PTI.

