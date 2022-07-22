What is Hardik Pandya up to after successful England series? (See picture)

Hardik Pandya was back to his usual best and dominated in England across departments. Meanwhile, what is he up to since then?

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian side and is dominating across departments, hinting that he is back to his usual best. In the recently-concluded tour of England, he was sensational in every department, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer and the second-most wicket-taker on the trip. Ever since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandya has been on the rise in every department and has found his lost mojo back, thus making him one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the world again. In the meantime, he has taken a short break from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the West Indies, starting today.

Thus, what is he up to during this break. Is he rejuvenating back at home, or has he gone on a short holiday somewhere? Well, the answer is the latter. Yes, Pandya is holidaying with his family, as he has travelled to Greece, seemingly having a good time. ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

Pandya posted pictures on his Instagram handles where he is seen standing at his resort, with the Mediterranian sea view in the background. "Greetings from gorgeous Greece 🇬🇷 ✨", he captioned one of the pictures.

Pandya is also supposedly working out in one of the pictures, where a weightlifting bar can be seen on the ground. ALSO READ: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

