Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Hardik Pandya up to after successful England series? (See picture)

    First Published Jul 22, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Hardik Pandya was back to his usual best and dominated in England across departments. Meanwhile, what is he up to since then?

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian side and is dominating across departments, hinting that he is back to his usual best. In the recently-concluded tour of England, he was sensational in every department, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer and the second-most wicket-taker on the trip. Ever since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandya has been on the rise in every department and has found his lost mojo back, thus making him one of the most dangerous all-rounders in the world again. In the meantime, he has taken a short break from the One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in the West Indies, starting today.

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

    Thus, what is he up to during this break. Is he rejuvenating back at home, or has he gone on a short holiday somewhere? Well, the answer is the latter. Yes, Pandya is holidaying with his family, as he has travelled to Greece, seemingly having a good time.

    ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Facebook

    Pandya posted pictures on his Instagram handles where he is seen standing at his resort, with the Mediterranian sea view in the background. "Greetings from gorgeous Greece 🇬🇷 ✨", he captioned one of the pictures.

    Image credit: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

    Pandya is also supposedly working out in one of the pictures, where a weightlifting bar can be seen on the ground.

    ALSO READ: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    Image credit: Getty

    Pandya will return to international cricketing duties with Team India after his tour of Greece. He will participate in the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) against the Windies from July 29.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India fringe players prepare to battle West Indies/Windies in a format fighting for context-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 1st ODI: India's fringe players prepare to battle Windies in a format fighting for context

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly snt

    Asia Cup 2022 will be held in UAE, says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful snt

    KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19; participation in T20s in West Indies doubtful

    One-day cricket is kind of dying - Wasim Akram calls to do away with ODIs-ayh

    'One-day cricket is kind of dying' - Wasim Akram calls to do away with ODIs

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out first training day in Trinidad ahead of West Indies/Windies ODIs (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned Akasa Air s first commercial flight on August 7 bookings open gcw

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air's first commercial flight on August 7; bookings open

    Thursday Box Office Collection Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Hit, Shabaash Mithu or Thor, who earned more on Thursday?

    Twitter users can now share Spaces clips on iOS Android devices gcw

    Twitter users can now share Spaces clips on iOS, Android devices

    India to host Australia, South Africa in September-October, see tentative schedule-ayh

    India to host Australia, South Africa in September-October

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR - adt

    IMD predicts moderate intensity rainfall in Delhi NCR

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon