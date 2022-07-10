Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

Team India has been top-class in terms of its performance in the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England, where it has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the opening T20I in Southampton by 50 runs, the Men in Blue got the job done in the second game in Birmingham on Saturday by 49 runs, as it prepares for the third and final match to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. However, Saturday's game possibly saw a disagreement and a mini rift between skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet, where the broadcaster shows the general view of the Edgbaston ground during an over-break. However, it seems like the stumps mic picked up a voice where Rohit is saying something to Pandya, while the latter retaliated by abusing the skipper with harsh words.

Since the video went viral, fans have been reacting in their way on social media. Interestingly, it led to a war of opinions between the fans of Rohit and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In comparison, some targeted Rohit for not earning enough respect. However, some side by him and lamented Pandya for not showing respect to the skipper. Both played together for record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion, Mumbai Indians (MI).

Incidentally, this is not the first time Pandya has maltreated his teammates. During IPL 2022, the eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper happened to have abused his fast bowling teammate Mohammed Shami. The move drew criticisms from some fans, who expressed their anger towards the all-rounder through social media.

Disclaimer: The above video has abusive words. Viewer discretion is advised. Asianet Newsable does not confirm the veracity of this recording.