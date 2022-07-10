Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma during Edgbaston T20I? Fans split over viral video

    India won the Edgbaston T20I against England on Saturday. However, a viral video indicates that Hardik Pandya seemingly abused skipper Rohit Sharma in an instance.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston/Birmingham T20I: Did Hardik Pandya abuse Rohit Sharma? Fans split over viral video-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Team India has been top-class in terms of its performance in the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against England, where it has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the opening T20I in Southampton by 50 runs, the Men in Blue got the job done in the second game in Birmingham on Saturday by 49 runs, as it prepares for the third and final match to be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday. However, Saturday's game possibly saw a disagreement and a mini rift between skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

    Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet, where the broadcaster shows the general view of the Edgbaston ground during an over-break. However, it seems like the stumps mic picked up a voice where Rohit is saying something to Pandya, while the latter retaliated by abusing the skipper with harsh words.

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022, NOTTINGHAM T20I - HOTTEST FANTASY XI PICKS, PROBABLES, PREDICTION AND MORE

    Since the video went viral, fans have been reacting in their way on social media. Interestingly, it led to a war of opinions between the fans of Rohit and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In comparison, some targeted Rohit for not earning enough respect. However, some side by him and lamented Pandya for not showing respect to the skipper. Both played together for record five-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion, Mumbai Indians (MI).

    Incidentally, this is not the first time Pandya has maltreated his teammates. During IPL 2022, the eventual champion Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper happened to have abused his fast bowling teammate Mohammed Shami. The move drew criticisms from some fans, who expressed their anger towards the all-rounder through social media.

    Disclaimer: The above video has abusive words. Viewer discretion is advised. Asianet Newsable does not confirm the veracity of this recording.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India emphatic series win against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: 3 takeaways that defined India's emphatic series win

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: All-round India nails England by 49 runs to seal series

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    Recent Stories

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Trent Bridge/Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Nottingham T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Prithviraj film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues RBA

    Prithviraj's film Kaduva runs into controversy over derogatory dialogues

    IndiGo faces another setback technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad gcw

    IndiGo faces another setback; technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad

    Dressing up is no crime not blasphemous Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva gcw

    'Dressing up is no crime, not blasphemous': Assam CM Himanta Sarma after cops arrest man dressed as Lord Shiva

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon