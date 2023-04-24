Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: 10 memorable quotes of the Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on Monday. The Master Blasters has spoken on various aspects of life throughout his career, with some being highly inspirational. In the same light, we present the top 10 quotes he ever said.

Former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has attained a personal milestone as he is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. The ICC World Cup 2011 winner remains the world's highest run-scorer in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having bid farewell to international cricket nearly a decade ago, he continues to inspire young cricketers and people to date. On the same note, we look at the ten glorious quotes he ever spoke. The most crucial quote Tendulkar ever said was about how to tackle criticisms - "People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones." CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Besides criticisms, everyone needs to handle pressure - "The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly."

Tendulkar also gave a vital life lesson considering love and hate - "It is easy to hate, and it is difficult to love. It is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve, and bad things are easy to get." ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday - Master Blaster's rare bouncer once left Bantoo Singh with bloody nose

Tendulkar also emphasised staying modest throughout, as it makes one a good human being - "If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect, even after you finish the game. As a parent, I would be happier hearing people say, 'Sachin is a good human being' than 'Sachin is a great cricketer' any day."

Tendulkar believed that making the smallest of opportunities count is a great way to attain success - "A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years." ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday - Master Blaster once picked his favourite player; it wasn't Dravid or Ganguly

The learning process for someone begins much early, just like a sportsperson before the game - "At least with me, the match starts much, much earlier than the actual match."

Tendulkar believed that respecting one's individuality and skills is essential to inspire the person - "Every individual has his style, his way of presenting himself on and off the field." ALSO READ: SACHIN TENDULKAR'S 50TH BIRTHDAY - MITHALI RAJ RECALLS HOW MASTER BLASTER'S ADVICE HELPED HER PROLONG CAREER

Planning is just not enough, while executing it perfectly makes it a success - "If you don't execute on your plans, then you don't reach anywhere."

Tendulkar's ultimate view on success starts with the process, continues with the process and ends with the process - "Success is a process."

