    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: 10 memorable quotes of the Master Blaster

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on Monday. The Master Blasters has spoken on various aspects of life throughout his career, with some being highly inspirational. In the same light, we present the top 10 quotes he ever said.

    Image credit: PTI

    Image credit: PTI

    Former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has attained a personal milestone as he is celebrating his 50th birthday on Monday. The ICC World Cup 2011 winner remains the world's highest run-scorer in Tests and One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having bid farewell to international cricket nearly a decade ago, he continues to inspire young cricketers and people to date. On the same note, we look at the ten glorious quotes he ever spoke.

    The most crucial quote Tendulkar ever said was about how to tackle criticisms - "People throw stones at you, and you convert them into milestones."

    Image credit: PTI

    Image credit: PTI

    Besides criticisms, everyone needs to handle pressure - "The key to handling pressure situations like these is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly."

    Image credit: PTI

    Image credit: PTI

    Tendulkar also gave a vital life lesson considering love and hate - "It is easy to hate, and it is difficult to love. It is how the whole scheme of things works. All good things are difficult to achieve, and bad things are easy to get."

    Image credit: PTI

    Image credit: PTI

    Tendulkar also emphasised staying modest throughout, as it makes one a good human being - "If you remain humble, people will give you love and respect, even after you finish the game. As a parent, I would be happier hearing people say, 'Sachin is a good human being' than 'Sachin is a great cricketer' any day."

    article_image5

    Image credit: Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook

    Tendulkar believed that making the smallest of opportunities count is a great way to attain success - "A champion team needs only a small window of opportunity to stage a fightback, something I had learnt over the years."

    Image credit: Getty

    Image credit: Getty

    The learning process for someone begins much early, just like a sportsperson before the game - "At least with me, the match starts much, much earlier than the actual match."

    Image credit: Getty

    Image credit: Getty

    Tendulkar believed that respecting one's individuality and skills is essential to inspire the person - "Every individual has his style, his way of presenting himself on and off the field."

    Image credit: Getty

    Image credit: Getty

    Planning is just not enough, while executing it perfectly makes it a success - "If you don't execute on your plans, then you don't reach anywhere."

    Image credit: Getty

    Image credit: Getty

    Tendulkar's ultimate view on success starts with the process, continues with the process and ends with the process - "Success is a process."

    Image credit: Getty

    Image credit: Getty

    Cricket means everything to Tendulkar - "I will always remember the game for other reasons because I learnt a fundamental personal lesson. It taught me never to resort to unethical ways and always play the sport honestly and honestly."

