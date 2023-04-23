Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Master Blaster once picked his favourite player; it wasn't Dravid or Ganguly

    First Published Apr 23, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 on Monday. Meanwhile, recalling his playing days, he was asked to pick his favourite player from his then-Team India. Despite having top options like Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, he opted for someone else.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    "You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me..." was how legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar described the batting prowess of his 'favourite' former teammate VVS Laxman during the 1999-2000 Australia tour, reveals a new book "Sachin@50: Celebrating a Maestro". The story, narrated by former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad in the book, was from a conversation between Prasad, Laxman and Sachin about their favourite players in the then-Indian team touring Australia.

    While Prasad, who was also part of the team, said he liked Rahul Dravid, Saurav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, Tendulkar, captain of the then-Indian team, declared Laxman as his favourite player. "If you don't smile and show your teeth, I'll say you are my favourite player," said Tendulkar to the always-smiling Laxman, who thought the Master Blaster was making fun of him.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    But Tendulkar wasn't. He even elaborated on the reasons for picking the stylish middle-order batsman as his favourite player among Dravid, Ganguly and others. "You are blessed with so much talent. You can see the ball a split second earlier than me. God has given you exceptional talent which you cannot understand," said Tendulkar as recounted by Prasad in the book, which has who's and who of the sporting world sharing their experiences with the legend himself.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    As per the conversation, Tendulkar, dubbed the 'God of Cricket', said that, unlike Laxman, god gave him the "minimum talent" he was "maximising". "I have four gears in my batting -- defence, push, drive and loft. I understand the conditions and use my logic and perform accordingly. You have so much talent that you can straightway bat on fourth gear. You see the ball so early that you don't worry about the conditions. That way, sometimes you click, and sometimes you fail. The day you realise the value of the first three gears, you will become a legend of the game," he explained.

    ALSO READ: SACHIN TENDULKAR'S 50TH BIRTHDAY - MITHALI RAJ RECALLS HOW MASTER BLASTER'S ADVICE HELPED HER PROLONG CAREE

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    A tribute to the global sporting phenomenon, "Sachin@50: Celebrating a Maestro" features essays and pieces by well-known figures, including Tendulkar's family -- wife Anjali Tendulkar and elder brother Ajit Tendulkar -- and cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma. The book, published by Simon & Schuster India, will officially launch on Monday for Tendulkar's 50th birthday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster advice helped her prolong career-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster's advice helped her prolong career

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos-ayh

    IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted at Bengaluru popular restaurant 'CTR' on EID - See photos

    IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh 4-for overpowers Cameron Green-Suryakumar Yadav fightback as PBKS tames MI by 13 runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Arshdeep's 4-for overpowers Green-Suryakumar fightback as PBKS tames MI by 13 runs

    IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: KL Rahul composed knock fails as GT steals triumph from LSG; fans livid-ayh

    IPL 2023: KL Rahul's composed knock fails as GT steals triumph from LSG; fans livid

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Why does Yuvraj Singh consider him his 'guardian angel'?-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Why does Yuvraj Singh consider him his 'guardian angel'?

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress amplifies hotness in sizzling bikini outfits

    Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher AJR

    Amritpal Singh arrested: Anurag Thakur says 'Punjab took a while' to action against radical preacher

    Bandra Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts RBA

    Bandra: Why watch Malayalam star Dileep's upcoming movie? Here are 7 interesting facts

    CPM-affiliated DYFI to organize 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign before PM's visit to Kerala

    CPM-affiliated DYFI to organize 'Young India Ask the PM' campaign before PM's visit to Kerala

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster advice helped her prolong career-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Mithali Raj recalls how Master Blaster's advice helped her prolong career

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon