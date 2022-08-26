IPL: Punjab Kings parts ways with Anil Kumble after deciding against renewing contract

Anil Kumble has parted ways with Punjab Kings after both parties decided against renewing his contract. The franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs in three years under him, which somewhat influenced the decision.

Image credit: PBKS

Indian spin legend Anil Kumble's term as the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) concluded after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise decided not to renew his contract. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, a board comprising multiple PBKS owners, including Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, along with industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Karan Paul and the team's CEO Satish Menon, decided to part ways with Kumble. The franchise is hunting for a new head coach, while an announcement for the same is expected to happen soon. Kumble, a former Indian skipper, was appointed as the PBKS head coach in 2020.

Image credit: PTI

PBKS has since then finished in the lower half of the points table. It has made it to the IPL playoffs only on a couple of instances, with just a final appearance in 2014, during which it lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kumble was in charge of the team in 42 games, succeeding 18 and yielding 22, while a couple of matches resulted in a tie. ALSO READ: Ben Stokes opens up about decision to retire, how ODI can be improved, IPL 2023 and more

Image credit: IPL

Kumble had previously functioned as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) mentor before deciding to take over as the head coach of the Indian team in 2016. Meanwhile, the franchise also dismissed speculation that Mayank Agarwal is on the line to be replaced as the team skipper for IPL 2023.

Image credit: PTI