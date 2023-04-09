IPL 2023: 'Virat's most annoying habit is....' - AB de Villiers discloses what he doesn't like about Kohli

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been partners for a long time in the tournament. On the same note, the latter has learnt a lot about him, as he has revealed the former's most "annoying habit".

Image credit: IPL

As far as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is concerned, its former skipper and current opener Virat Kohli has tagged along with AB de Villiers, having scripted numerous interesting partnerships and helping the side win countless encounters. With the two having been associated with each other for over a decade in RCB, they know some of the dirty secrets of each other.

On the same note, de Villiers has recently revealed the most annoying habit of Kohli. Interacting with the official digital streaming partner of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), JioCinema, the South African divulged, "Virat's most annoying habit is as nice as it is that he is very fit, but it's also annoying because you're jealous of him. Like he's in the gym every day, and I'll go, like, Oh, I'm not feeling like the gym today, and then, I take a day off and feel bad about it. But, you know, he makes us feel bad sometimes. He's too fit."

CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE