    IPL 2023: Rs 750 tickets for CSK games being sold in Chennai's black market; exorbitant price revealed

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings is back to playing its home matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in Chennai. However, the ticket sales for the encounters have gone to the black market, where a ₹750 ticket is sold for an exorbitant price.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is back to playing its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) home meetings at its beloved MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in Chennai. Having played just a home match this season, which saw it conquering Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the Yellow Brigade expects a top show from its side in the remaining six home games.

    Meanwhile, as far as the ticket sales for CSK's home contests are concerned, official records display that the tickets for nearly every fixture are sold out. However, if reports are believed, most tickets are owned by touts, who sell them in the black market for an exorbitant price.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    As per The Times of India, the ticket priced ₹750 is sold for ₹4,000-₹5,000, based on the huge demand. While the online tickets are being sold out in no time, a limited number of tickets are also being sold at the counters. But, not all can get their hands on it, with a few waiting all night, only to return home empty.

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    The black market tickets are also openly being sold on social media, with fans blaming the CSK management for handing most of the tickets to the corporates, whereas only 40% of tickets have been put up for sale. "Apart from limited counter sales, seats in only four stands were opened for online booking. Rest was given to corporates, celebrities, government officials and event administrators," a CSK supporter told the publication.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023: 'A couple of good knocks, the strike rate will go up' - LSG's Rahul on batting slowly in RCB success

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    It has also been accused that most getting complimentary tickets barely turn up, leading to empty stands and drubbing fans in need of a live-watching experience. Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had revealed that the franchise is entitled to provide 20% of the tickets to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), besides giving 13,000 tickets to the TNCa division clubs.

    article_image5

    Image credit: PTI

    "So, we can sell only 15,000 tickets, and they go in no time. There is nothing much we can do about black market sales. We are committed to sharing these tickets with sponsors," Viswanathan mentioned. Although police had recently arrested 13 men for selling tickets in black during the One-Day International (ODI) against Australia a couple of months back, they are yet to take action on the IPL black market tickets.

