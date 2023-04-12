IPL: Mystery Spinners - Rare Breed of Wizards!

Join us as we unravel the secrets of these spin wizards and discover what makes them a force to be reckoned with in the world of cricket while Sandeep Rana decodes the tale of "mystery spinners".

Image credit: Sandeep Rana

A Genuine Mystery Spinner: The term "mystery spinner" is often used to refer to spin bowlers with an unorthodox or unusual bowling action, making it challenging for the batsman to pick up the spin and trajectory of the ball. Imagine facing a bowler who can spin the ball in two different directions with the same action, leaving you guessing until the last moment. That's the enigma of a mystery spinner, a rare breed of cricketer whose unorthodox techniques and mind-boggling deliveries have left batters scratching their heads for decades.

Image credit: Sandeep Rana

One ball, different direction

Batsmen often focus on the bowler's hand during the run-up and delivery stride to get a clue about the type of delivery they are likely to face. Mystery spinners use unorthodox techniques, different grip positions, and variations in spin to make their deliveries hard to pick. Mystery vs Normal Spinners in Cricket: Key Differences

On the other hand, regular spinners typically use their stock deliveries like an off-break, leg-break, or left-arm orthodox as their primary weapon. They may use subtle variations in flight, length, or spin to deceive the batter.

Image credit: Sandeep Rana

On the other hand, mystery spinners have more variations and unorthodox techniques that make them harder to predict and read. They may have deliveries like the topspin, the googly, and the flipper in their arsenal, which are not commonly used by regular spinners.

Image credit: Sandeep Rana

What are the different variations?

Off-break: This delivery spins from the off side towards the leg side for a right-handed batter. It is the stock delivery of an off-spinner. Doosra: This delivery spins in the opposite direction to the off-break. It is a difficult delivery to bowl as it requires the bowler to turn the ball with their fingers in the opposite direction to their standard action. Leg-break: This delivery spins from the leg side towards the off side for a right-handed batter. It is the stock delivery of a leg-spinner. Googly: This delivery resembles a leg-break but spins in the opposite direction, like a doosra. It is a difficult delivery to bowl as it requires the bowler to bowl with a different wrist position and spin the ball in the opposite direction to their regular action. Top-spinner: This delivery has a forward spin, which makes the ball bounce higher and faster than an expected delivery. It isn't easy to pick as it looks like a standard delivery but has more bounce and pace. Carrom ball: This delivery is released from the back of the hand, with the fingers flicking the ball like a carrom board striker. It is a difficult delivery to pick as it skids off the pitch and doesn't spin much. Slider: This is a delivery that skids through quickly without spinning much. Leg spinners often use it as a variation to their stock delivery.

Image credit: Sandeep Rana