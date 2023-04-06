Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Pace is Pace Yaar - Falling in Love with Fast Bowlers

    First Published Apr 6, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    From toe-crushing yorkers to bouncers that send shivers down the spine, the IPL has witnessed some of the most sensational fast-bowling performances in cricket history. Thanks to insights from Sandeep Rana, let's dive into the world of fast bowlers and their glory in the IPL.

    article_image1

    Mark Wood was pumped up as he prepared to bowl the first over of the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 1. He steamed in and bowled an absolute screamer that hit the top of the off stump to dismiss Prithvi Shaw on the first ball of the innings. The very next ball, he bowled a full and fast delivery that smashed into the stumps of Mitchell Marsh. He dismissed 2 of the most dangerous batters in the opposition line-up in just two balls. 

    In the end, Wood finished with one of the best bowling performances in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, 5/14, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was ecstatic as it won the match convincingly.

    Wood's heroics in the match highlighted the sheer importance of fast bowling in any format of the game. It has been demonstrated repeatedly in the IPL, making it clear that fast bowling is essential to any successful cricket team.

    article_image2

    Top 5 Fastest Bowlers in IPL History: 
    When it comes to the IPL, batters are often the talk of the town, but one thing that keeps even the most talented batters on their toes is the fiery pace of the fast bowlers. 

    In the IPL, there have been remarkable displays of pace and aggression from bowlers, making it a spectacle to watch. Here's a look at the top five fastest bowlers in IPL history who have left batters gasping for breath.

    article_image3

    Shaun Tait: Shaun Tait bowled the fastest IPL delivery ever at 157.71 kmph. He played 21 matches in IPL, picking up 23 wickets across four seasons.

    Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson bowled the second-fastest delivery of IPL at 157.3 kmph while playing for defending IPL champion Gujarat Titans (GT), surpassing Umran Malik.

    Umran Malik: Umran Malik is the only Indian in this list in third position. Umran Malik bowled the third-fastest delivery in IPL history at 157 kmph in IPL 2022. 

    Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje's best IPL season was in 2020, taking 22 wickets from 16 games. He bowled his fastest IPL delivery ever at 156.22 kmph in the same season.  

    Dale Steyn: Dale Steyn ranks 5th in the list of fastest bowlers in IPL history. In 2012, while playing for Deccan Chargers, he bowled his quickest delivery at 154.4 kmph. At the time, Steyn was at his peak fitness and consistently bowling above 150 kmph. 

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    How they bowl fast: Mechanics of Fast Bowling
    The science behind fast bowling involves a combination of the bowler's delivery stride, arm position, and release point. All impact the speed and trajectory of the ball. Here are some examples:

    article_image4

    Mark Wood: Mark Wood is renowned for his explosive and distinct bowling action. He has a short, explosive run-up, building tremendous momentum before delivering the ball. He has a good combination of the High jump + Forward jump. Additionally, he has excellent front-foot contact. Wood generates a lot of energy during his run-up, which he unleashes with his Delayed bowling arm and high arm release point. His right-arm bowling action is described as slingy, and he releases the ball with a high-arm action, generating a lot of paces and bouncing off the pitch.

    article_image5

    Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has a long, rhythmic run-up, which enables him to gather momentum and generate significant speed. As he approaches the crease, Nortje initiates a powerful stride and thrusts his leading arm forward. He then launches into an explosive delivery stride, extending his front arm, leaning back, and flexing his back leg to generate maximum force. 

    Who is the world's fastest bowler?
    The current world record holder for the fastest delivery in cricket history is Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who bowled at a speed of 161.3 km/h (100.23 mph) during the 2003 World Cup. However, many fast bowlers consistently bowl above 150 km/h, including Mark Wood, Anrich Nortje and Umran Malik.

    ALSO READ: Economics of IPL 2023 - Decoding the jaw-dropping riches

    article_image6

    "Pace is Pace Yaar!"
    This phrase has become a famous saying among cricket fans. It was used to describe any situation where a fast bowler would bowl a delivery that was too quick for the batsman to handle. It became a symbol of the power and dominance of fast bowling.

    Today, whenever a fast bowler bowls a delivery that shatters the stumps or sends the bails flying, you can hear people saying, "Pace is Pace Yaar!" It's a testament to these bowlers' awe-inspiring speed and skill and a reminder that in the game of cricket, pace truly is king! 

