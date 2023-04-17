Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Sachin Tendulkar's ultimate advice to son Arjun after MI debut against KKR revealed

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar made his triumphant debut for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. While he failed to grab a wicket, his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, gave superb advice.

    Image credit: PTI

    Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has advised his son Arjun, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians' (MI's) match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, to continue working hard and respect the game.

    The 23-year-old Arjun, an all-rounder, opened the bowling attack for MI in his first IPL match and sent down two impressive overs in which he got the ball to move into the right-handed batters early in the innings. He gave away 17 runs without taking a wicket in the match on Sunday.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Arjun, today [Sunday], you have taken another important step as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves, and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. It is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Tendulkar tweeted.

    Image credit: PTI

    Tendulkar -- who was present at the MI team dugout on Sunday -- and Arjun became the first father-son pair to feature in the 15-year history of IPL, and that too for the same side. Tendulkar played for MI for six years, between 2008 and 2013. The five-time IPL champion picked Arjun for the first time during the 2021 auction at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

    (With inputs from PTI)

