IPL 2023: 'I'm very process-driven, don't think about results' - Krunal after steering LSG to triumph over SRH

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants breezed past SunRisers Hyderabad by five wickets on Friday, thanks to Krunal Pandya's all-round performance. Meanwhile, he said his process-driven approach has helped him succeed lately.

On Friday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya said taking time off to work on his bowling has put him in good head space and given him a lot of clarity. Krunal starred with the bat and the ball in LSG's five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in its 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

"This year, I'm in a good headspace. Once you have clarity up there, things fall into place. I'm very process-driven and don't think about results. I took a break from cricket for a few months because I was playing the white-ball formats, so I wanted some time off to work on my bowling," Krunal said at the post-match presentation.

Krunal snapped three wickets, giving away 18 runs before playing a vital 34-run knock. "What happened last two-three years was I kept getting wider and wider. Whatever I did in the last 3-4 months -- getting taller and getting the ball to turn away, it is all coming out well," he added.

He dismissed SRH skipper Aiden Makram with a lovely spinning delivery which hit the off stump. "People say I don't turn the ball, so that answers it, I guess [the Markram wicket]. I'm trying to recollect how I played in the first four-five years in IPL, where I batted at four for MI—trying to find that rhythm and consistency. Having the clarity helps," said Krunal.

