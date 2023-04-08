Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Does Impact Player rule take away the role of all-rounders? GT's David Miller comments

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    IPL 2023: David Miller has played just an encounter for Gujarat Titans this season, having been introduced as the Impact Player. While there is a debate that the rule takes all-rounders out of the equation, he has debated on the same.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced a new rule, the Impact Players (IP), which allows a side to replace any player with another during the match. For defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), David Miller has been one of the players to be utilised as the IP. While he says he is still getting the hang of the rule, he has opined that the law takes the all-rounders out of the equation, which fans and other cricketing experts have also debated.

    Speaking on the topic during GT's pre-match presser on Saturday ahead of its match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, Miller expressed, "I've just come in the last couple of days, and I'm still trying to get the concept of it, but it seems like it takes away the impact of all-rounders, takes their role away. That's my understanding. You can take six or seven frontline batters or six frontline bowlers. So, we'll see how it goes as IPL goes on."

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    However, Miller retaliated that the rule does not threaten the position of the all-rounders in the playing XI, saying, "No, not necessarily threatened. Ultimately, you've got your all-rounder spot. But, I think the fact that you've got the choice to have the extra batter or the extra bowler gives extra strength to the team. So, I wouldn't say it's a threat to any all-rounders. All-rounders have always been highly regarded in any team. So, I think their role remains, but it just gives this extra strength to the team in terms of batting or bowling."

