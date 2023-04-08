IPL 2023: Does Impact Player rule take away the role of all-rounders? GT's David Miller comments

IPL 2023: David Miller has played just an encounter for Gujarat Titans this season, having been introduced as the Impact Player. While there is a debate that the rule takes all-rounders out of the equation, he has debated on the same.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has introduced a new rule, the Impact Players (IP), which allows a side to replace any player with another during the match. For defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT), David Miller has been one of the players to be utilised as the IP. While he says he is still getting the hang of the rule, he has opined that the law takes the all-rounders out of the equation, which fans and other cricketing experts have also debated.

Speaking on the topic during GT's pre-match presser on Saturday ahead of its match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, Miller expressed, "I've just come in the last couple of days, and I'm still trying to get the concept of it, but it seems like it takes away the impact of all-rounders, takes their role away. That's my understanding. You can take six or seven frontline batters or six frontline bowlers. So, we'll see how it goes as IPL goes on."

