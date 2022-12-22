IPL 2023 Auction: Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left

IPL 2023 Auction: The preparations for next season's IPL gets underway with his mini-auction. Check out all the details regarding this auction, including date and time, venue, where to match, players and team details, and more.

Image credit: IPL

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played in April-June. Meanwhile, the preparations for the same would get underway from Friday with a mini-auction to be held in Kochi. All ten teams had confirmed their players' retention and released list by last month, as 991 players registered for the auction, while 405 are all set to go under the hammer. The ten sides (Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings XI, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad) will battle it out for the best squad. On the same note, we present all the details related to the auction, including date and time, venue, where to match, players and team details, and more.

Image credit: PTI

Players with base price of ₹2 crore

Rilee Rossouw, Kane Williamson, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Travis Head, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton and Tymal Mills. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Curran, Stokes, Green to attract windfall bids in mini-auction with maximum returns

Image credit: PTI

Players with base price of ₹1.5 crore

Harry Brook, Shakib Al Hasan, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Sherfane Rutherford, Riley Meredith, Jason Roy, Sean Abbott and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Image credit: PTI

Players with base price of ₹1 crore

Mayank Agarwal, Joe Root, Heinrich Klaasen, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Manish Pandey, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Nabi, Kyle Jamieson, Shai Hope, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Andrew Tye, Luke Wood, David Wiese, Moises Henriques, Matt Henry, Roston Chase and Rahkeem Cornwall. ALSO SEE: Complete list of players up for IPL 2023 Auction

Image credit: PTI

IPL 2023 (Squad size/salary cap/slots available) Teams Players Overseas players Money spent (₹) Salary cap available (₹) Slots available Overseas slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

Image credit: IPL