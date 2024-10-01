Explained: How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win

With this latest victory against Bangladesh, India has now achieved eight wins, suffered two losses, and recorded one draw from their 11 matches in the current WTC cycle, amassing a total of 98 points.

India has made a significant stride toward qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third consecutive edition with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Test match held in Kanpur. This win not only secured a 2-0 series victory for India but also solidified their position at the top of the WTC standings.

Despite facing challenging conditions that saw the second and third days of the Test match washed out, and only 35 overs being played on the opening day, India showcased an outstanding all-round performance. The match result underscored India's dominance in the series and highlighted their resilience in overcoming the weather-related setbacks.

With this latest victory, India has now achieved eight wins, suffered two losses, and recorded one draw from their 11 matches in the current WTC cycle, amassing a total of 98 points. This performance has propelled their points percentage to an impressive 74.24, reinforcing their status as the front-runners in the race for the WTC final.

For Bangladesh, this loss means a point percentage of 34.38 and they slip to the seventh position, behind South Africa and New Zealand.

Looking ahead, India is set to face New Zealand in a three-match Test series starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. The series, which will continue in Pune and Mumbai, presents India with an opportunity to further extend their lead in the WTC standings. A clean sweep against the BlackCaps would solidify India's chances of securing a place in the WTC final scheduled to take place at Lord's in June 2025.

However, if India fails to achieve a 3-0 series victory against New Zealand, the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia will take on heightened significance. This five-match Test series, scheduled to get underway on November 22 in Perth, is expected to be a crucial battleground for the two top teams in the WTC standings.

Currently, Australia sits in second place with eight wins, three losses, and one draw, accumulating 90 points and a points percentage of 62.50.

Sri Lanka, in third place with a points percentage of 55.56, still has a chance to close the gap with upcoming Tests in South Africa, but they face a tough road ahead.

In conclusion, India's dominant performance against Bangladesh and their upcoming fixtures against New Zealand and Australia could ultimately determine their fate in the WTC and whether they can secure another chance at the championship title. As they prepare for the challenges ahead, all eyes will be on the Indian team to see if they can maintain their winning momentum and secure their place at the WTC final.

Here's a look at the remaining World Test Championship fixtures:

England in Pakistan

First Test, Multan, October 7-11

Second Test, Karachi, October 15-19

Third Test, Rawalpindi, October 24-28

New Zealand in India

First Test, Bengaluru, October 16-20

Second Test, Pune, October 24-28

Third Test, Mumbai, November 1-5

South Africa in Bangladesh

First Test, Dhaka, October 21-25

Second Test, Chattogram, October 29 - November 2

Bangladesh in West Indies

First Test, North Sound, November 22-26

Second Test, Kingston, November 30 - December 4

India in Australia

First Test, Perth, November 22-26

Second Test, Adelaide, December 6-10

Third Test, Brisbane, December 14-18

Fourth Test, Melbourne, December 26-30

Fifth Test, Sydney, January 3-7

Sri Lanka in South Africa

First Test, Durban, November 27 - December 1

Second Test, Gqeberha, December 5-9

England in New Zealand

First Test, Christchurch, November 28 - December 2

Second Test, Wellington, December 6-10

Third Test, Hamilton, December 14-18

Pakistan in South Africa

First Test, Centurion, December 26-30

Second Test, Cape Town, January 3-7

West Indies in Pakistan

First Test, Karachi, January 16-20

Second Test, Multan, January 24-28

Australia in Sri Lanka

Two Tests, schedule yet to be confirmed

World Test Championship final

One-off match, Lord's, June 11-15

