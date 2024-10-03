Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Photos: Disha Patani showcases latest collection of Calvin Klein lingerie; check out her latest pictures

    Disha Patani's sculpted form is best showcased in matched outfits, and this Calvin Klein set was no exception. She also introduces a fresh collection of Calvin Klein watches 

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 8:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 8:12 PM IST

    Disha Patani has numerous acquaintances in the Bollywood industry. But we have yet to locate someone who is as near to her as her mirror. Her mirror selfies, whether taken on vacation in a foreign location or at home with her four-legged pals, provide a look into her daily life. But be warned: her mirror selfies come in various styles, some more daring than others, such as her most recent one.

    article_image2

    She donned a grey Calvin Klein lounge set with a bralette and briefs with the brand's monogram on the bands in its classic characteristic design. Disha Patani's chiselled form is best showcased in matched outfits, and this Calvin Klein set was no exception. 

    article_image3

    Movado Group, Inc. has unveiled the Fall 2024 Calvin Klein watch campaign, which stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The campaign, directed by Stas Komarovski, features a new range of clocks. “It’s always a pleasure connecting with the Calvin Klein team for these campaigns,” said Disha Patani. “I’ve been a fan of the brand for as long as I can remember, and I feel such an authentic connection to all their products. I love this season’s watches – they are bold yet delicate and add polished style to any outfit.”

    article_image4

    Disha models numerous watches in the campaign, including the CK Pulse, which has a geometric-inspired casing, a sunray dial, and a mesh strap. The Twisted Bezel watch stands out for its crystal decoration and emerald green sunray dial. Another variation, the Gleam, features a light grey sunray dial, a rose gold bezel, and a textured bracelet.

    article_image5

    “We are proud to continue the relationship with Disha for our new seasonal watch campaign. She effortlessly blends contemporary fashion with classic beauty,” said Caterina Miduri, Global General Manager, Calvin Klein watches and jewellery, Movado Group, Inc.

    article_image6

    “Her energy and confidence brings our Fall 2024 watch collection to life as her presence in the campaign perfectly mirrors the bold personality and sensuality of our timepieces.”

