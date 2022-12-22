Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Auction: Curran, Stokes, Green to attract windfall bids in mini-auction with maximum returns

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 2:31 PM IST

    IPL 2023: the mini-auction takes place in Kochi on Friday. However, it guarantees maximum returns, as Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Cameroon Green would attract windfall bids.

    Image credit: IPL

    Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when ten teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction in Kochi on Friday. The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405, with a maximum of 87 slots. It also includes 30 overseas spaces to be filled by the teams. Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini-Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) shelled out ₹16.25 crore for his services.

    Image credit: IPL

    Morris is now happily retired. All-rounder Curran, named the Player of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, is expected to attract intense bidding and end up with a million-dollar deal. He is only 24, and teams will consider him a long-term investment. In 2019, Punjab Kings (PBKS) made him an IPL millionaire before he moved to former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which would be looking to repurchase him.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Here's everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule

    Image credit: IPL

    Curran, who missed the 2022 season while recovering from a back injury, has set his base price at ₹2 crore. The all-rounders have been listed in the second set to come up for bidding. The auction venue is not the usual Bengaluru, as Kochi gets to host the keenly followed event.

    Image credit: IPL

    Curran's English teammates, including Test skipper Stokes and Harry Brook, will likely land fat pay cheques. Stokes is a game superstar and delivers in the toughest of situations. At the same time, Brook made a name for himself in the Test format with three centuries against Pakistan after already proving his worth in the shorter formats.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - 405 players to go under the hammer; SRH enters with highest purse

    Image credit: IPL

    Stokes has set his base price at ₹2 crore and Brook at ₹1.5 crore. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly. He has not looked back in the shortest format after getting the opportunity to open for Australia in India earlier this year. Many were surprised that he was not initially picked in the T20WC squad, but he was drafted after Josh Inglis got injured.

    Image credit: PTI

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will be another big name with a base price of ₹2 crore. Former champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) released him alongside West Indian Nicholas Pooran. Williamson's strike rate in the Twenty20s (T20s) has been questioned, but he remains a perfect leadership choice if a franchise is looking for captaincy material.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - BCCI mulling 'impact player' rule introduction after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trial

    Image credit: IPL

    Pooran, who quit Windies captaincy after an early exit from the T20WC, has not been in the best of forms of late but is expected to secure a decent deal. Former England Test skipper Joe Root has also thrown his hat into the ring. Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been among the top T20 players over the past 12 months, can also attract a heavy bid.

    Image credit: PTI

    Agarwal sought after among Indians
    Out of favour, India Test opener Agarwal will go under the hammer in Set 1 comprising batters. He has kept his base price at ₹1 crore, and teams are likely to go after him. Punjab had released him earlier this year and appointed veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan the captain instead.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - 991 players register, 714 Indians, 21 players with highest base price

    Image credit: PTI

    A suitable IPL is crucial for Agarwal as he aims to get back into the Indian fold. Veterans Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat are Indian pace bowling options available to the teams. If Ishant doesn't get a deal, he might not carry on playing for Delhi in domestic cricket. The uncapped Indians who could break the bank include pacers Shivam Mavi and Yash Thakur. Having been released by CSK, Tamil Nadu batter N Jagadeesan should be in demand after smashing a record five straight centuries in List-A cricket.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2023: Here is everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule-ayh

    IPL 2023: Here's everything that you need to know about Impact Player rule

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep Yadav as Bangladesh bats against India; netizens surprised-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Unadkat surprisingly replaces Kuldeep as Bangladesh bats; netizens astonished

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Mirpur Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: India to go for the kill as WTC battle heats up

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Will be able to know Rohit Sharma status in the next day or two - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Will be able to know Rohit's status in the next day or two' - Rahul

    Recent Stories

    BF 7 Omicron sub variant detected in India Know symptoms precautions other details gcw

    BF.7, Omicron sub-variant, detected in India; Know symptoms, precautions & other details

    Ministry of Health claims viral WhatsApp Message on Omicron XBB variant is fake; check details AJR

    Ministry of Health claims viral WhatsApp Message on Omicron XBB variant is fake; check details

    football 'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1000-peso currency note snt

    'G.O.A.T. on a note': Jokes galore after Argentina considers putting Messi's face on 1,000 peso bill

    Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category

    Ahmed Aslam Ali inventor of chicken tikka masala passes away at 77 gcw

    Ahmed Aslam Ali, inventor of 'chicken tikka masala', passes away at 77

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon