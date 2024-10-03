Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

    Mohammad Azharuddin  is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as president of HCA. The congress leader has sought time to appear in front of the agency, says reports. 

    cricket Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

    Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The 61-year-old Ex-Team India captain is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as president of HCA. The congress leader has sought time to appear in front of the agency, says reports. 

    Also read: Explained: How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win

    Azharuddin was appointed HCA president in 2019, but his term ended with Justice L Nageswara Rao's appointment in 2023. This summons was served on the 3rd of October. It's the first time the Ex-Team India captain has been asked to explain his conduct in relation to alleged financial misconducts at the cricket governing body.

    The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of INR 20 crore, allocated for vital infrastructure projects at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. These funds were meant for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies. 

    In November 2023, the ED had conducted searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations in Telangana. The searches were conducted at the residence of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub, who served as president, vice-president, secretary of the HCA, respectively in the past. 

    The Hyderabad Police had registered four criminal complaints against Azharuddin last year for criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy and forgery under the IPC.  

     Also read: MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH) shk

    MS Dhoni's die-hard fan cycles 1,200km to catch Thala's glimpse, camps outside his Ranchi farmhouse (WATCH)

    Explained How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win snt

    Explained: How India can qualify for blockbuster WTC final 2025 following Bangladesh Test series win

    Virat Kohli gifts signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan after India's series win vs Bangladesh; sparks mixed reactions snt

    Virat Kohli gifts signed bat to Shakib Al Hasan after India's series win vs Bangladesh; draws mixed reactions

    cricket India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Kanpur Test; solidify top spot in WTC table scr

    India clean sweep series against Bangladesh with 7-wicket win in Kanpur Test; solidify top spot in WTC table

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Recent Stories

    ELIMINATED Israel claims three months ago it killed 3 senior Hamas leaders in Gaza airstrike; details here snt

    ELIMINATED! Head of Hamas Govt in Gaza Strip among 3 leaders killed in airstrike, claims Israel; details here

    Low blood platelets? Try these 8 juices to boost your platelet count dmn

    Low blood platelets? Try these 8 juices to boost your platelet count

    Doctor pleads guilty for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death RKK

    Doctor pleads guilty for 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's death

    Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India ATG

    Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here NTI

    Can you bring alcohol on Indian railways? Essential information here

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon