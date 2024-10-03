Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

Mohammad Azharuddin is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as president of HCA. The congress leader has sought time to appear in front of the agency, says reports.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case linked to Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The 61-year-old Ex-Team India captain is accused of misappropriating funds during his tenure as president of HCA. The congress leader has sought time to appear in front of the agency, says reports.

Azharuddin was appointed HCA president in 2019, but his term ended with Justice L Nageswara Rao's appointment in 2023. This summons was served on the 3rd of October. It's the first time the Ex-Team India captain has been asked to explain his conduct in relation to alleged financial misconducts at the cricket governing body.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of INR 20 crore, allocated for vital infrastructure projects at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. These funds were meant for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies.

In November 2023, the ED had conducted searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations in Telangana. The searches were conducted at the residence of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub, who served as president, vice-president, secretary of the HCA, respectively in the past.

The Hyderabad Police had registered four criminal complaints against Azharuddin last year for criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy and forgery under the IPC.

