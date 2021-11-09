IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore ropes in Sanjay Bangar as new head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore has still not found success in the IPL in terms of title. Meanwhile, the franchise has roped in Sanjay Bangar as head coach in hopes of turning things around.

In a significant development for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the franchise has roped in Sanjay Bangar as its head coach, replacing Mike Hesson from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg and Simon Katich of IPL 2021. RCB is yet to find success in the competition in terms of a title win.

Last season, Bangar had initially taken up the role of a consultant for the franchise. However, after Katich quit the position before the UAE leg due to personal reasons, Hesson was promoted to guide the side. Meanwhile, the latter would be returning to his original role of director of cricket operations.

Following his appointment, Bangar told RCB that he was excited about the role and looked to work with a talented bunch of individuals to take the side to a new level. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL mega auctions and the season following it, but I'm sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe," he added.

Bangar has loads of coaching experience, as he had served as India's batting coach in 2014 before Vikram Rathour replaced him in 2019. He also worked as the assistant and later the head coach for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014 before quitting the role in 2016, while he had also guided the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) in 2011.