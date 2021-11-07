  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?

    First Published Nov 7, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    The IPL 2022 will have two new teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. Meanwhile, a report states that Ahmedabad might rope in Ravi Shastri as head coach after he steps down from Team India's role.

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) is expanding from 2022, as Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new sides joining the lucrative tournament. With just a couple of months to go before the two teams take part in the mega auction, tentatively to be held in January, they would be looking to finalise their support staff before the auction.

     

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Auction -: Ahmedabad, Lucknow to have a purse of ₹33 crore for 3 early picks

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    Meanwhile, as per a report by Cricbuzz, Ahmedabad is likely going after Ravi Shastri to take over the head coach role, along with his other support staff, notably Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and R Sridhar (fielding coach). Currently, Shastri is guiding Team India in the continuing ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He would be stepping down after the tournament, as he has refused an extension of his term, with Rahul Dravid replacing him.

     

    ALSO WATCH: Players Ahmedabad and Lucknow can target during IPL 2022 mega auction

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    The report adds that he possibly has offers for commentary on the table, a role he excelled in for 20 years before taking up the coaching job. Taking up the Ahmedabad coaching role might not allow him to be a commentator for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to avoid Conflict of Interest. But, he can still sign up with the broadcasters for non-IPL commentary duties, like VVS Laxman, who did the same while being the team mentor for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

     

    ALSO WATCH: Players Ahmedabad and Lucknow can target during IPL 2022 mega auction

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri to coach Ahmedabad franchise?-ayh

    The CVC Capitals own the Ahmedabad franchise after bidding ₹5,600 crore, and it is reportedly heavily interested in Shastri taking up the head coach role. The firm already has experience running sports teams across the globe, while it is eager to have professionals in terms of decision-making. The hiring of a CEO and an administrative manager is also on its agenda.

