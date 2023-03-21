Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Indian threatened Pakistan team': Shahid Afridi's explosive claim amid Asia Cup 2023 venue row

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

    Asia Cup 2023's venue remains undecided, with India insisting against playing in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has claimed that even Pakistan is not safe while playing in India, as an Indian once threatened the Pakistan side about travelling to the country.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) remains undecided on the venue of the 2023 Asia Cup. Originally slated to be held in Pakistan, it was last year when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its reservations against travelling to the country, depicting its concerns over security and the strained diplomatic relations between the two.

    In a counter-attack, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had mulled that if the venue was shifted out, Pakistan might be compelled to pull out of the continental competition and also expressed its reservations about travelling to India later this year for the ICC World Cup. Meanwhile, legendary former Pakistani skipper-cum-all-rounder Shahid Afridi has claimed that even his side is not safe in India as it had once been threatened by an Indian about travelling to the country.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    Image credit: Getty

    While talking to reporters during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Afridi stated, "Who is saying no to Asia Cup? India is saying no. Aap Indian team ko bheje toh sahi, humlog sar aankhon par rakhenge [First send the Indian team to Pakistan, and we assure you that we would welcome them with the utmost pleasure]."

    Image credit: Getty

    "Before this, an Indian from Mumbai, won't be taking his name, had threatened Pakistan that they would not be allowed in India. But, we kept everything aside, and our government took the responsibility, with the Pakistan team travelling to India. So, threats like that should not be ruining our relationship. Threats will continue to persist," added Afridi, reports NDTV.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2023 - Starc reveals early wickets allowed Australia to attack India more in 2nd ODI

    Image credit: Getty

    Recalling his glorious days from previous Indo-Pak clashes, Afridi noted, "It would have been nice if India came. It would be a good step towards cricket and Pakistan for India. We are not in the generation of wars and fights. We want our relationships to get better. We played versus India with lots of love and affection. I remember when we arrived in India. We received an outstanding response. If you can revisit the 2005 series, Harbhajan [Singh] and Yuvraj [Singh] used to go shopping and to restaurants, and no one charged them money. It is the beauty of the two countries."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    Explained How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever snt

    Explained: How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants snt

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants

    IND vs AUS 2023: Starc reveals early wickets allowed Australia to attack India more in 2nd ODI snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Starc reveals early wickets allowed Australia to attack India more in 2nd ODI

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai-ayh

    SEXY VIDEO: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, has enchanting time in Dubai

    Recent Stories

    Realme C55 to launch today Heres how you can watch the event LIVE know expected specs price gcw

    Realme C55 to launch today: Here's how you can watch the event LIVE; know expected specs, price

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour snt

    Stadium named after Rani Rampal in Rae Bareli; hockey star 'proud' to be 1st woman to get this honour

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here vma

    South superstar Suriya buys extravagant, luxurious property in Mumbai worth 70 crores, know details here

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today March 21 on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details - adt

    GATE 2023 Scorecard to be released today on gate.iitk.ac.in; check details

    Pro Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate on fire in San Francisco: Report AJR

    Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate in San Francisco on fire: Report

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon