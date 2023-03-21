'Indian threatened Pakistan team': Shahid Afridi's explosive claim amid Asia Cup 2023 venue row

Asia Cup 2023's venue remains undecided, with India insisting against playing in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has claimed that even Pakistan is not safe while playing in India, as an Indian once threatened the Pakistan side about travelling to the country.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) remains undecided on the venue of the 2023 Asia Cup. Originally slated to be held in Pakistan, it was last year when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its reservations against travelling to the country, depicting its concerns over security and the strained diplomatic relations between the two. In a counter-attack, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had mulled that if the venue was shifted out, Pakistan might be compelled to pull out of the continental competition and also expressed its reservations about travelling to India later this year for the ICC World Cup. Meanwhile, legendary former Pakistani skipper-cum-all-rounder Shahid Afridi has claimed that even his side is not safe in India as it had once been threatened by an Indian about travelling to the country. ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

While talking to reporters during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, Afridi stated, "Who is saying no to Asia Cup? India is saying no. Aap Indian team ko bheje toh sahi, humlog sar aankhon par rakhenge [First send the Indian team to Pakistan, and we assure you that we would welcome them with the utmost pleasure]."

"Before this, an Indian from Mumbai, won't be taking his name, had threatened Pakistan that they would not be allowed in India. But, we kept everything aside, and our government took the responsibility, with the Pakistan team travelling to India. So, threats like that should not be ruining our relationship. Threats will continue to persist," added Afridi, reports NDTV. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2023 - Starc reveals early wickets allowed Australia to attack India more in 2nd ODI

