Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Is lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah hurting Mumbai Indians? Irfan Pathan reacts

    First Published Apr 9, 2022, 5:32 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians is yet to win a match in IPL 2022. While Jasprit Bumrah has failed to fire with his pace bowling, Irfan Pathan feels he needs more support from other MI bowlers.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is off to a horrific start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having played three matches so far, it has been winless in all. Moreover, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become expensive in his bowling, while former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan has urged other MI bowlers to back the pacer.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Pathan has asserted that MI will bounce back at a stage. He recalled 2014 and 2015 when the side bounced around after a similarly poor start. However, he also feels that Bumrah should be supported at this difficult time, while he also needs a backup who can help him during the play.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan stated, "Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback in such situations. In IPL 2014 and IPL 2015, it did the same. In IPL 2015, it was in a similar situation but came from behind to lift the title. However, that team was somewhat different at the time. In IPL 2022, MI doesn't have a bowler to support Bumrah well. It is a serious headache for the skipper."

    Image credit: BCCI

    "MI's batting still looks outstanding, as it possesses young Tilak Varma, doing great. Suryakumar Yadav performed in his comeback match, while Ishan Kishan has been on fire as the opener. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are also expected to score as the competition progresses. But, its bowling looks vulnerable, especially in the pace department. Traditionally, the Maharashtra pitches suit pacers, and if the seamers do it right, even spinners like Murugan Ashwin will fare well," added Pathan.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - HARDIK PANDYA'S WIFE NATASA STANKOVIC IS SIMPLY STUNNING IN THE SWIMMING POOL

    Image credit: BCCI

    In the meantime, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who won a couple of titles with MI, lauded Suryakumar Yadav's contributions to the side and rated him as a top batter in the team. Analysing some of his shots against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he said that those were perfectly executed and are not easy to play. He rated him as a 360-degree player, just like AB de Villiers.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic is simply stunning in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is simply stunning in the swimming pool

    Ravi Shastri calls for life ban on perpetrators following Yuzvendra Chahal shocking revelation-ayh

    Ravi Shastri calls for life ban on perpetrators following Yuzvendra Chahal shocking revelation

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs MI Bangalore-mumbai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live stareaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs MI, Match Prediction: Bangalore aims to pile more misery over Mumbai

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH chennai-hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match Prediction: Who among Chennai and Hyderabad can script season's maiden win?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT: Shubman Gill-Rahul Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gill-Tewatia the show-stealers as Gujarat pulls off last-ball win over Punjab; netizens stunned

    Recent Stories

    Delhio Police NSG mega counter-terrorism mock drill in New Delhi

    Mega counter-terror mock drill to be conducted in New Delhi

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lankans selling gold to meet daily necessities-dnm

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Lankans selling gold to meet daily necessities

    Private vaccination centers' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose-adt

    Private vaccination centres' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose

    he remains unresponsive: Rahul Gandhi on forming alliance with Mayawati BSP in UP election -adt

    She remained unresponsive: Rahul Gandhi on allying with Mayawati's BSP in UP election 2022

    Covishield Covaxin to now cost Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive-dnm

    Covishield, Covaxin to now cost Rs 225 per dose ahead of booster shots drive

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon