IPL 2022: Is lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah hurting Mumbai Indians? Irfan Pathan reacts

Mumbai Indians is yet to win a match in IPL 2022. While Jasprit Bumrah has failed to fire with his pace bowling, Irfan Pathan feels he needs more support from other MI bowlers.

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) is off to a horrific start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having played three matches so far, it has been winless in all. Moreover, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become expensive in his bowling, while former Indian seamer Irfan Pathan has urged other MI bowlers to back the pacer.

Pathan has asserted that MI will bounce back at a stage. He recalled 2014 and 2015 when the side bounced around after a similarly poor start. However, he also feels that Bumrah should be supported at this difficult time, while he also needs a backup who can help him during the play. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan stated, "Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback in such situations. In IPL 2014 and IPL 2015, it did the same. In IPL 2015, it was in a similar situation but came from behind to lift the title. However, that team was somewhat different at the time. In IPL 2022, MI doesn't have a bowler to support Bumrah well. It is a serious headache for the skipper."

"MI's batting still looks outstanding, as it possesses young Tilak Varma, doing great. Suryakumar Yadav performed in his comeback match, while Ishan Kishan has been on fire as the opener. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard are also expected to score as the competition progresses. But, its bowling looks vulnerable, especially in the pace department. Traditionally, the Maharashtra pitches suit pacers, and if the seamers do it right, even spinners like Murugan Ashwin will fare well," added Pathan.

