IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK rivalry to India-Pakistan

Thursday, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has compared the rivalry to that of India-Pakistan.

Image credit: BCCI

The stage is set for the ultimate clash, as record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It takes place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a distinct comparison of the classic rivalry.

Image credit: BCCI

The rivalry between MI and CSK is generally termed the 'El Clasico' of the IPL since the two happen to be the most successful teams in the tournament to date. Meanwhile, Harbhajan has compared their rivalry to that of Indian-Pakistan. Notably, Bhajji played for MI between 2008 and 2017, winning three titles and winning once for CSK between 2018 and 2020. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

Talking about the MI-CSK rivalry, Harbhajan told Star Sports, "It was strange when I first donned the CSK jersey after being in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for ten years. For me, both are great teams. The matches between the two IPL giants have an India-Pakistan contest feeling due to the rich rivalry and competition level."

Image credit: Twitter

"When I was up against MI for the first time, I was praying that the match ends soon as there was emotion and quite some pressure involved in the match. Luckily the match ended early, and CSK walked away with the win," added Harbhajan. ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction - Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

Image credit: Getty