Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK rivalry to India-Pakistan

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    Thursday, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clash in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has compared the rivalry to that of India-Pakistan.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to India-Pakistan-ayh

    Image credit: BCCI

    The stage is set for the ultimate clash, as record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clash in Match 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It takes place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has made a distinct comparison of the classic rivalry.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to India-Pakistan-ayh

    Image credit: BCCI

    The rivalry between MI and CSK is generally termed the 'El Clasico' of the IPL since the two happen to be the most successful teams in the tournament to date. Meanwhile, Harbhajan has compared their rivalry to that of Indian-Pakistan. Notably, Bhajji played for MI between 2008 and 2017, winning three titles and winning once for CSK between 2018 and 2020.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to India-Pakistan-ayh

    Image credit: Getty

    Talking about the MI-CSK rivalry, Harbhajan told Star Sports, "It was strange when I first donned the CSK jersey after being in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for ten years. For me, both are great teams. The matches between the two IPL giants have an India-Pakistan contest feeling due to the rich rivalry and competition level."

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to India-Pakistan-ayh

    Image credit: Twitter

    "When I was up against MI for the first time, I was praying that the match ends soon as there was emotion and quite some pressure involved in the match. Luckily the match ended early, and CSK walked away with the win," added Harbhajan.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction - Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh compares MI-CSK Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings rivalry to India-Pakistan-ayh

    Image credit: Getty

    The clash will be interesting as both teams have not been in the best of forms this season. Both are lurking at the bottom phase of the table. While MI is placed tenth, having lost all its six matches, a loss here will end its playoffs chances. For CSK, it is ranked ninth, with a win from six games.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi Capitals crushes lacklustre Punjab Kings; fans stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional-ayh

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video

    Recent Stories

    Amla for hair Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood DNM

    Amla for hair: Get glowing, radiant skin from this Ayurvedic superfood

    Woman arrested for allegedly extorting money from Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde - adt

    Woman arrested for allegedly extorting money from Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download - adt

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    Shilpi Raj's private MMS leaked; Bhojpuri singer requests fans not to share it RBA

    Shilpi Raj's private MMS leaked; Bhojpuri singer requests fans not to share it

    News anchor's hilarious Ukraine-Russia war coverage goes viral - gps

    News anchor's hilarious Ukraine-Russia war coverage goes viral

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon