IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Mumbai Indians will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on Thursday. The rivalry is considered IPL's El Classico, as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

    Ayush Gupta
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Match 33 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness an epic clash between two champion sides, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will occur at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. With both teams in shaky forms, they will need to buckle up for a thrilling ride in this clash, as here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Current form
    MI has been in a terrible form, losing all its six games so far and placed at the bottom, while it lost its last match to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs. As for CSK, it has been in a similar form, winning just one of its six games, while it lost its last match to new side Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    MI has a strong bowling department, which hasn't fired for some reason. Although its bowling is its strength, given its talented batting, the latter can be considered equally powerful. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer will nail it.

    As for CSK, it has had a similar tale, with it being bowling-heavy but failing to shine. However, if its batting gets going, it will become its new strength. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, and MS Dhoni can turn things around.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    While no team suffers from injuries, CSK is out without pacer Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out of the season with a back injury. The two have met on 34 instances, with MI leading 20-14, while in 32 IPL meetings, MI leads 19-13. In India, the two have clashed 27 times, with MI having a lead of 18-9, while the only encounter between the two in Navi Mumbai saw CSK triumph.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Navi Mumbai weather will be burning, with an expected temperature of around 28-40 degrees and 32% humidity. The track will remain slow, with a competitive score around 150-160, while the dew factor will force teams to chase.

    Probable XI
    MI:     Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah.
    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Chaudhary.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Suryakumar, Brevis, Varma, Dube (c), Uthappa, Rayudu - The batter will likely dominate considering their form, as Uthappa and Rayudu will conquer at the top order, while the remaining four will have a good time in the middle. Dube's uniform form makes him the skipper and will be the ideal finisher.
    Wicketkeeper: Kishan - He is the man in top form in the department, making him a must-have.
    All-rounders: Jadeja - He is the man who will be making the most impact across departments, making him a no-brainer here.
    Bowlers: Ashwin, Bravo (vc), Theekshana - Ashwin and Theekshana have been dominant with their spin and would be the same on a slow Navi Mumbai wicket, while Bravo will impact with his pace on any given track, as his dependability makes him Dube's deputy.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 21, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Chasing team wins

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
