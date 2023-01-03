Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA fitness clearance
IND vs SL 2022-23: India will meet Sri Lanka in the white-ball series from Tuesday, starting with T20Is and followed by ODIs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the ODI squad.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back with the national side. He has been included in the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting next Tuesday. Since last September, he has been out of cricketing action with a back injury. The injury also forced him to skip the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the Indians were ousted in the semis by eventual champion England. He was rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been deemed fit to return to competitive cricket. He is scheduled to join the Men in Blue soon to begin preparations for his return, reports Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). At the same time, he is expected to be vital for the side's preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023.
Updated Indian squad for Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.
|IND vs SL 2022-23 schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time
|Venue
|January 01
|1st T20I
|7:00 PM
|Mumbai
|January 05
|2nd T20I
|7:00 PM
|Pune
|January 07
|3rd T20I
|7:00 PM
|Rajkot
|January 10
|1st ODI
|1:30 PM
|Guwahati
|January 12
|2nd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Kolkata
|January 15
|3rd ODI
|1:30 PM
|Trivandrum