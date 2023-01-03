Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jasprit Bumrah added to India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series after NCA fitness clearance

    First Published Jan 3, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2022-23: India will meet Sri Lanka in the white-ball series from Tuesday, starting with T20Is and followed by ODIs. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been added to the ODI squad.

    Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back with the national side. He has been included in the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting next Tuesday. Since last September, he has been out of cricketing action with a back injury. The injury also forced him to skip the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the Indians were ousted in the semis by eventual champion England. He was rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been deemed fit to return to competitive cricket. He is scheduled to join the Men in Blue soon to begin preparations for his return, reports Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). At the same time, he is expected to be vital for the side's preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023.

    Updated Indian squad for Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Going ahead, SKY is very important for all the formats' - Pandya

    IND vs SL 2022-23 schedule
    Date Game Time Venue
    January 01 1st T20I 7:00 PM Mumbai
    January 05 2nd T20I 7:00 PM Pune
    January 07 3rd T20I 7:00 PM Rajkot
    January 10 1st ODI 1:30 PM Guwahati
    January 12 2nd ODI 1:30 PM Kolkata
    January 15 3rd ODI 1:30 PM Trivandrum
    CAC Query for Selectors: Succession plan beyond Rohit, potential Test keeper, next big thing from U-19 pool

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Jaydev Unadkat rattles Delhi with his opening over hat-trick; Twitter lauds

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Going ahead, SKY is very important for all the formats' - Pandya

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: Team India prepares to usher new era under Hardik Pandya

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Playing Tests in India is something I've always wanted to do' - Ashton Agar

    It's Ronaldo vs Messi again! Stage set for epic clash as PSG to face combined XI of Al-Nassr & Al-Hilal stars

    Supreme Court upholds MP High Court order against declaration of religious conversion before DM

    Kanjhawala accident: Autopsy report rules out sexual assault on woman, says 'no injury to private parts'

    Maruti registers highest exports in 2022, over 200k units sold; Dzire, Baleno, Swift among the top

    'Rahul Gandhi is wearing the shield of truth and does not feel cold': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Loni border

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

