IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Going ahead, SKY is very important for all the formats' - Pandya

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya has pitched for charismatic white-ball batter Suryakumar Yadav to be allowed to play red-ball cricket following the 32-year-old's fantastic run in the shortest format last year. On the eve of the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Pandya complimented his vice-captain, saying going forward, Suryakumar could be a vital cog in all three formats of the game. Surya recently expressed his intention to play Test cricket, saying he always dreamt of playing red-ball cricket for the country. He is among a few current Indian players who have played a Ranji Trophy game this season.

In December last year, the Mumbai batter scored an entertaining 80-ball 90 in his first Ranji game in nearly three years. Pandya said Suryakumar has a knack for altering the game's complexion and is the "most important player" for the team management.

"I have said about Surya that he played international cricket late. I was always keen in 2020 for him to be a part of the Indian team. But, unfortunately, he was not. So, God gave him what he did not get in the past. He played late but, yes, he got exactly what he would have got earlier," Pandya said.

"I can only wish all the best and I hope he continues the run for the Indian team, flourishes more in life, and scores more runs. For me and my side, Surya has been fantastic," said Pandya during a press conference on Monday. Pandya indicated that he would be banking heavily on his deputy in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, saying everyone knows his utility in white-ball cricket.

"Going ahead, he is essential for all the formats, and I feel in the red ball. He has the game to change the momentum and the situation if he comes in. I'm sure the selectors and the captain are also looking at him. In white ball, everyone knows. I don't need to tell you how important he is. For us, as captain, for the management, he is our most important player. We want him to flourish more," added Pandya.

Rishabh Pant's absence from the national team would have a massive impact on the side's balance, but all that Pandya can think of right now is the "speedy recovery" of his teammate. A game-changer like Pant, on Friday, encountered a horrifying accident when he lost control of his car while driving on NH-58 and is currently admitted to Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on his head, back, knee and ankle.

Pant was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward. The injuries, especially the ones on the knee and ankle, will keep him out of action for six months. When Pandya was asked about Pant, he was empathetic even as he put things into perspective. "What happened is very unfortunate. No one had any control over it, and as a team, we wish him all the best. Our love and prayers are always with him, and we wish him a speedy recovery," he said on Tuesday on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.

Pandya went on to underline the importance of a player of Pant's calibre in the Indian team's set-up. "He was crucial, but now, everyone knows where the situation stands. If Rishabh would also have been there, it would have made a big difference, yes, because of the kind of player he is. But, now that he is not there, it is something we can't control," Pandya added.

The skipper wants all who will be getting opportunities in the absence of Pant to use them to the fullest. "There are a lot of people who can get opportunities. Let's see what the future has kept for us and move forward," Pandya stated.

There couldn't be any bigger "New Year Resolution" than winning a world championship for Pandya, who would ideally like his band of men to never deviate from the template of fearless cricket. Pandya, who is expected to be a long-term T20 captain going into the 2024 T20 World Cup, feels that one thing that went haywire during the last edition in Australia was a divergent safety-first philosophy during the tournament after an all-out attack before it.

"The biggest is to win the World Cup. I don't think any bigger resolution can be there. We want to win the World Cup, so we will do everything possible in our capacity... to go out there and give everything. I think things are looking bright and let's hope it is," the new skipper said on the eve of the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Someone who is apparent in his thought process and eloquent, Pandya didn't shy away from admitting that tinkering with his approach during T20WC did affect the team. While no names were taken but opener KL Rahul's defensive approach in big games (save Bangladesh and Zimbabwe) cost the team dearly.

"Before the World Cup, I don't think we did anything wrong. Our template, our approach, our everything was the same. Just that in the World Cup, things did not go how we wanted, and I think our approach was not exactly what it was before the World Cup," Hardik said everything without saying much.

His advice to the team is simple -- go and out express yourself. "We have noticed and told the boys to go out there and express themselves, which they will do, and it's up to us how we back them. We have said it. We will back you to the core. All the players have that support from my side, and I will back them to the core. I have to make them believe that," Pandya said.

Each player would get ample opportunities, assures the captain

The new skipper knows that T20Is aren't a priority in the ICC World Cup year, and they only have six shortest format games (three vs New Zealand after this series) before the Indian Premier League (IPL). Still, from now on, youngsters will get enough chances to feel secure.

"We are looking to play in a certain way which we will. Before the IPL, only six games are there. So, we only have a little time to do many things. But, as we advance, we will keep creating new plans and see which plans are sticking and which are working for us. And, in the future, ensure that everyone gets ample opportunities," Pandya said.

A severe prospect like pacer Umran Malik would undoubtedly get his share of chances. "He has pace. Everyone knows how much of an exciting prospect he is. We will give him enough opportunities, backing and support from our side so that he can flourish." India's bowling in T20Is has been a problem since Jasprit Bumrah's injury, and the skipper's mantra is simple. "Ask my bowlers to bowl the best balls possible. And, I think, playing at the international level, they are good enough to bowl those," Pandya continued.

Last one year has been magical

For Hardik, every accomplishment is due to the enormous hard work he has put in, resulting in a great 2022 for him in T20 Internationals. "One year back, things were quite different. When I went out of the sport [because of a lower back stress fracture], that was my call to go out and spend time and get better at it," he recalled.

"It has been a magical year for me, obviously [I] would have liked the World Cup to come with it. But that is part and parcel of life. We tried, but it did not happen. But, from now on, what is next and what do I want to achieve? There is a lot to achieve. I have not achieved anything," Pandya wondered.

Quizzing him on managing his bowling workload, Pandya says the only "language" he knows is the "language of hard work". "See, I know the language of hard work. I don't know any other language in my life. I have been thrown here and there, but my hard work is the only thing that has got me back. How I manage is through my hard work," he stated.

"I believe in my processes, which have got me here, and I am sitting here. So, as we advance as well, the only thing I'm going to focus on is to make sure that I give my body an ample chance to be out there and be at my best," Pandya concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)