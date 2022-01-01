India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day? (WATCH)

India and South Africa will continue their rivalry in Johannesburg's second Test of the Freedom Series. The Test will be played from Monday, with India 1-0 up. Meanwhile, watch what the Indians did on New Year's Day.

India has put on a solid show against South Africa in the ongoing three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy 2021-22. It won the Boxing Day Test at Centurion Park to take a 1-0 lead. From Monday, things will now move to the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, the Indians did their part on New Year's Day.

On Saturday, the Indians hit the ground at the Wanderers. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The players, including KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Ishant Sharma, took part in some light jogging. While pacer Ishant was seen bowling at the nets, skipper Virat Kohli warmed up with the bat.

Senior top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara was seen chatting with head coach Rahul Dravid. "We are here at The Wanderers to prepare for the 2nd Test 🏟️ New Day 🌞 New Year 👌 New Start 😃 Same Focus 💪 Let's GO #TeamIndia," the video caption by the BCCI read.

It is unclear whether the Indian team management will stick to the same playing XI from Centurion. The unstable form of Pujara remains a concern, and Iyer could likely replace him. However, the bowling will likely remain unchanged as conditions are expected to stay pretty much the same from Centurion.

IND Test squad vs SA: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj.