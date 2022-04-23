India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI announces schedule for T20Is

South Africa will be touring India for five T20Is in June. The series gets underway on June 9 and will be played across five venues.

Image credit: Getty

India is currently under the Twenty20 (T20) fever, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 running. The final is scheduled to be played on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, ten days after the chaos ends, India will still have the T20 fever, with South Africa touring the country for five T20Is.

Image credit: Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the updated schedule of the five-match T20Is series. It starts with the opening T20I on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will end on June 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The series will be held across five venues. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty

The series will be a part of India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, slated to be played from October 16. South Africa's last tour of India was in March 2020, which was called off in the wake up of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous T20I series played between the two was in September 2019, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Image credit: Getty