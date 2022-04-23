Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI announces schedule for T20Is

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

    South Africa will be touring India for five T20Is in June. The series gets underway on June 9 and will be played across five venues.

    Image credit: Getty

    India is currently under the Twenty20 (T20) fever, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 running. The final is scheduled to be played on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, ten days after the chaos ends, India will still have the T20 fever, with South Africa touring the country for five T20Is.

    Image credit: Getty

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the updated schedule of the five-match T20Is series. It starts with the opening T20I on June 9 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will end on June 19 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The series will be held across five venues.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    The series will be a part of India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, slated to be played from October 16. South Africa's last tour of India was in March 2020, which was called off in the wake up of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous T20I series played between the two was in September 2019, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

    Image credit: Getty

    South Africa tour of India (T20I schedule)
    1st T20I: June 9 (Delhi)
    2nd T20I: June 12 (Cuttack)
    3rd T20I: June 14 (Visakhapatnam)
    4th T20I: June 17 (Rajkot)
    5th T20I: June 19 (Bengaluru)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly SunRisers Hyderabad routs Royal Challengers Bangalore, sends social media into delirium-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly Hyderabad routs Bangalore, sends social media into delirium

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68 against Hyderabad, netizens dumbfounded-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68, netizens dumbfounded

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-co Gujarat Titans produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders; Twitter rejoices-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Pandya and co produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata; Twitter rejoices

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs GT, Kolkata Knight Riders-Gujarat Titans: Andre Russell's 4-for shadows Hardik Pandya 67; fans entertained-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Russell's 4-for shadows Pandya's 67; fans entertained

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma-ayh

    IPL 2022: Another evening, another stylish look for Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly SunRisers Hyderabad routs Royal Challengers Bangalore, sends social media into delirium-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly Hyderabad routs Bangalore, sends social media into delirium

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68 against Hyderabad, netizens dumbfounded-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Kohli scripts golden duck again as Bangalore skittled for 68, netizens dumbfounded

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Hardik Pandya-co Gujarat Titans produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata Knight Riders; Twitter rejoices-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs KKR: Pandya and co produce all-round performance to tame Kolkata; Twitter rejoices

    Watch Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Watch: Unsettling video of children in PPE kits in Shanghai goes viral

    Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches 3rd gold-ayh

    Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinches 3rd gold

    Recent Videos

    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon