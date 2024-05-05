Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph

    Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces a substantial prize of USD 100,000 for each player in the T20 World Cup squad if victorious, emphasizing team motivation and cricket achievements.

    Big bucks for victory: PCB's prize incentive for Pakistan's T20 World Cup triumph
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 5, 2024, 10:37 PM IST

    Every member of Pakistan's T20 World Cup contingent stands to earn USD 100,000 should the team emerge victorious in the upcoming ICC event slated for June in the Americas, as confirmed by the country's cricket board. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi disclosed this lucrative incentive after engaging in discussions with the players ahead of their departure for the T20 series against Ireland and England. Emphasizing the significance of clinching the trophy, Naqvi stressed that the monetary reward pales in comparison to the pride of hoisting the Pakistan flag.

    The announcement was met with excitement on social media, with PCB sharing the news. Naqvi urged the players to focus solely on representing their country, highlighting the importance of teamwork for securing triumph. Encouraging unity among the players, he expressed optimism about the potential of star fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Additionally, Naqvi reminded the team of the nation's high expectations and urged them to deliver. During his interaction, Naqvi also recognised individual achievements, presenting special shirts to commemorate milestones reached by players such as Mohamad Rizwan and Naseem Shah.

    Last Updated May 5, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
