    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Was unbelievable for Suryakumar to play those shots' - Rahul

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

    India trumped South Africa by eight wickets in the opening Thiruvananthapuram T20I on Wednesday. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav's partnership was the turning point for India, as the former praised the latter.

    Image credit: PTI

    Wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, whose raspy batting was overshadowed by Suryakumar Yadav's kingly half-century, opened up that his partner's intent to attack let him take his time and bat peacefully and risk-free. Because of Rahul's toils, India could score just 17 in the six Powerplay overs. At the same time, Surya's arbitrary form didn't permit South Africa to bounce back, as the hosts won the opening Twenty20 International at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

    Image credit: PTI

    "Right up there [the toughest pitch]. We have played in difficult conditions like this, but I haven't got runs. So, this was hard work," Rahul answered when asked if it was the most complex track he has ever batted on in the format. He also praised Surya for his approach, making the chase look somewhat smooth.

    ALSO READ: IND VS SA 2022-23, 1ST T20I: 'IT WAS NICE TO PLAY A GAME ON A TRICKY WICKET' - ROHIT SHARMA

    Image credit: PTI

    "It was unbelievable for Surya to come out and play those shots. We have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything that can be hard for a batter that was the wicket today. And for Surya to come with that approach after the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end," suspected Rahul.

    Image credit: PTI

    Rahul also expressed that he wished the track to move a bit, but not to the extent it was on Wednesday. "Not that much. We did practice here yesterday, which was a humbling experience as well. We all came in prepared mentally, as it was not going to be an easy wicket, and I was ready to do the dirty work, ready to be challenged and get the job done for the team."

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I - Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    Image credit: PTI

    Rahul also praised young pacer Arshdeep Singh, whose three-for in his opening over set up the victory for India. "He's growing with each game, and with each outing, he gets better, he is somebody who has a big heart, and I have seen him in close quarters while playing in the IPL. What he did for his franchise [Punjab Kings] this season was phenomenal, and to be the number one death bowler in a team with Rabada speaking highly of him. We always want a left-arm seamer, and it is great to have someone like Arshdeep," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

