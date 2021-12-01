IND vs NZ 2021-22: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin among gainers in ICC Test Rankings

India and New Zealand settled for a hard-fought draw in the opening Test in Kanpur. Meanwhile, there have been quite some gainers in the ICC Test Rankings as a result.

The opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur was a challenging and nail-biting draw between India and New Zealand. As a result, things would now move to the decider at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday. Meanwhile, the drawn Test saw a few top performers from both sides, affecting the ICC Test Rankings. Here are the ones who were impacted.

Batting

In the batting, debutant Shreyas Iyer slammed a century in his maiden innings and scored 170 in the entire Test, thus climbing to the 74th spot. Also, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha rose to the 66th and 99th spot, respectively, having scored a half-century each. Also, veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has climbed to 79th. In the top ten, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominate the fifth and sixth spot, respectively. For NZ, Tom Latham has risen to ninth, while English skipper Joe Root takes the top place. ALSO READ: South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

Bowling

Among the bowlers, spinner Ravindra Jadeja has performed the best, rising to 19th place. NZ pacer Kyle Jamieson has climbed to ninth, while fellow pacer Tim Southee is third, a spot below Ashwin, following an eight-wicket haul in the Test. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah remains in the tenth spot, while Australian pacer Pat Cummins takes the top place.

All-rounders

As for the all-rounders, Jadeja and Ashwin have risen to the second and third spots, respectively. For NZ, Jamieson is placed sixth, while veteran Colin de Grandhomme takes the tenth spot. Windies's Jason Holder dominates the top spot. ALSO WATCH: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year?