  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South African government assures Team India of best “bio-secure environment”

    India’s tour of South Africa next month is in jeopardy following the new COVID variant ‘Omicron’ outbreak. Meanwhile, the South African government has promised the best “bio-secure environment” for the Indians.

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: South African government assures Team India of best bio-secure environment-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cape Town, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India is scheduled to tour South Africa for a complete trip across formats. While the team is expected to leave on December 8/9, the opening Test gets underway from December 17 in Johannesburg. However, the outbreak of the new COVID variant ‘Omicron’ has jeopardised the tour. With the nation being put on the red list of the travel zones, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is awaiting the final instruction from the Indian government before proceeding with the tour.

    The Omicron variant has supposedly been discovered in the African continent first, fast spreading to the rest of the world. Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has put it in the Variant of Concern category, making travel to the Southern hemisphere of the continent risky. Nonetheless, the India A team is currently touring the nation and playing some unofficial Test matches in Bloemfontein, where cases are not registered yet.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Emergence of new COVID variant in southern Africa casts shadow over India's tour

    In the meantime, the South African International Relations and Cooperation Department (SAIRCD) released a statement, assuring the Indians of the best bio-secure environment. “South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full Bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian ‘A’ Teams as well as the two National Teams,” the statement read, reports IANS.

    While the Netherlands senior team was also touring South Africa at this point, it decided to call off the tour following the opening One-Day International (ODI). Meanwhile, SAIRCD and the SA government acclaimed and appreciated India’s decision to show solidarity by allowing India A to continue with its trip.

    ALSO READ: India's tour of South Africa to begin with Test series from December 17 (See schedule)

    “India’s decision to show solidarity by choosing to continue with the tour of the Indian ‘A’ Team stands in contrast with a number of countries who have decided to close their borders and to restrict travel from Southern African after South Africa announced the detection of the new Omicron variant,” it concluded.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 retention MS Dhoni Virat Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB Here's how much they will earn

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev lauds Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer; terms it as 'story of my team'

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)-ayh

    Was Ravichandran Ashwin unsure of playing Tests anymore until last year? (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw (Twitter reactions)-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw, match reports, result, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 7 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas third wedding anniversary: 7 mushy photos of the pair which will make you smile

    IPL 2022 retention MS Dhoni Virat Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB Here's how much they will earn

    IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS] scj

    Sara Ali Khan, her step brother baby Jeh and more spotted in Mumbai [PHOTOS]

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO] SCJ

    KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames poor net connection, for not picking up Jaya Bachchan's calls [VIDEO]

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive SCJ

    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch drb

    Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Video Icon
    Xenobot babies World's first living robots can reproduce say scientists

    Xenobot babies: World's first living robots can reproduce, say scientists

    Video Icon
    Barbados bids adieu to Britain Queen after 400 years formally declared worlds newest republic

    Barbados bids adieu to Britain's Queen after 400 years

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon