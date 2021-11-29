IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Records scripted on Day 5 as Kiwis force a draw

It was a competitive draw between India and New Zealand in the opening Test in Kanpur. India dominated Day 5, while some records were scripted as well, as we take a look.

India and New Zealand gave it all and settled for a draw in the opening Test of the two-Test series at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. On Monday, the Kiwis survived an assault from the Indian spinners, while thanks to bad light, it helped NZ secure a draw. Meanwhile, some records were scripted on Day 5, as we take a look.

Tom Latham dominates with half-centuries

Latham scored another half-century in the second innings. Consequently:

- He is the third Kiwi after Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle to achieve the same in both innings in India.

- He is the first opener since 2011 to do so in India.

- He possesses the fifth-best average and the best for a Kiwi by a non-Asian opener in Asia in the 21st century (40.20).

- He has also faced the most deliveries by a Kiwi player in a Test in India (428).

- He has fallen to Ravichandran Ashwin on the second-most occasion in the format (7) after Stuart Broad (8). ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Netizens laud both teams for pulling off a thrilling draw

Ashwin pips Harbhajan Singh

Ashwin has now claimed 419 wickets for India in Test cricket. As a result:

- He has surpassed Harbhajan Singh (417) and became the third most successful bowler for the side in the format after Kapil Dev (434) and Anil Kumble (619).

- He has become the most successful bowler against the Kiwis in the format for India (58), going past Bishan Singh Bedi (57).

- He is the most successful Indian bowler after 80 Tests, besides being the second overall after Muttiah Muralitharan (450).

Ajaz Patel-Rachind Ravindra do a magical one

Ajaz and Ravindra faced 52 deliveries as the final pair to force a draw, which is the third most by the last couple in a Test after Fidel Edwards-Darren Powell (60) and Fidel Edwards-Ridley Jacobs (71). ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test - Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw

India stranded

- It was the third instance of India stranded away from a win by a wicket, with the other two instances being Windies 298/9 in 2006 and Windies 197/9 in 1978.

- It was also the second Test in India, with both teams batting over 80 overs in all four innings, while the other was against NZ in 2016.