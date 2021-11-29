  • Facebook
    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Kiwi batters survive Indian spinners, hold on for nail-biting draw

    India came up with an intimidating performance to rattle New Zealand and earn a draw in the opening Test in Kanpur. The Indian spinners played a pivotal role in nearly restricting the Kiwis.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 4:40 PM IST
    It was a frightening performance from the Indian spinners, as they disturbed the New Zealand batters to draw the opening Test on Day 5 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday. As a result, the series is still locked at 0-0, moving onto the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

    NZ needed 284 runs to win, having finished on 4/1 at stumps on Day 4. With Tom Latham (52) and William Somerville (36) resuming, they put on a 76-run stand for the second wicket before pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed the latter. At the same time, at 118, Latham departed to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after scoring his 20th Test half-century.

    It was thereon, the NZ batters entered the ultra-defensive mode, leading to their downfall. With no proper intent of scoring and making the scoreboard tick, they came up with the plan of drawing the Test, leading to the fall of the wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Kane Williamson (24) was trapped leg-before by leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja ten runs later.

    None of the remaining batters could enter the double figures, while Rachin Ravindra (18*) and Ajaz Patel (2*) ensured to bat it out until the end, as bad light forced the early end of day's play, leading to a draw. The Indians put five bowlers into the attack, with Jadeja claiming four, while fellow spinner Axar Patel finished with the best economy.
    Brief scores: Brief scores: IND 345 & 234/7 (Iyer- 65, Saha- 61; Jamieson- 3/40) draws NZ 296 & 165/9 (Latham- 52; Jadeja- 4/40).

