    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: A look at the records scripted in 3rd T20I as India registers 3-0 clean sweep

    First Published Nov 22, 2021, 6:30 AM IST
    On Sunday, India annihilated New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I in Kolkata. Consequently, quite a lot of records and stats were scripted as we present them.

    It was a sensational performance from Team India. On Sunday, it routed New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. While India has inflicted a 3-0 whitewash over the Kiwis, it also produced some superb records and stats that we take a look at.

    India posts some biggies
    - India managed to post 69/0 at the end of the Powerplay, its fourth-highest at home T20Is, while it is the third highest at home against the Kiwis.
    - India became the joint-most series winner along with Pakistan in the three-plus match T20I series (6).
    - It was India's most considerable margin of win in the format against the Kiwis (73 runs), while overall, it is the fourth biggest defeat for the Kiwis.
    - India is the first T20I side to have six successive 50-plus opening stands.

     

    Rohit Sharma topples Virat Kohli
    - Rohit played a brilliant knock of 56, while it was also his 26th T20I half-century. Overall, it was his 30th 50-plus score in the format to date, thus possessing the most globally, toppling his Indian teammate Virat Kohli (29).
    - Also, Rohit has hit 50 sixes in the format as the skipper, thus being only the second Indian captain to do so, while he has taken the most petite balls (533) to do so.
    - Besides, he has become the second player to slam 150 T20I sixes.

    Harshal Patel joins an unwanted list
    Harshal played a conventional knock of 18 before being hit wicket off pacer Lockie Ferguson. In the process, he became only the second Indian in the format to be dismissed in such a manner after KL Rahul against Sri Lanka in 2018.

     

    Axar Patel nails it
    Axar claimed three for just nine, while he scalped all of them in the PP itself. As a result, he is now the joint second-most wicket-taker in the phase in the format for India along with Washington Sundar, while Ravichandran Ashwin tops the list with four.

