IPL 2024: Irked fans urge KL Rahul to 'come to RCB' after LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's outburst post SRH loss

The defeat of Lucknow Super Giants against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in their IPL 2024 clash didn't sit well with team owner Sanjiv Goenka. Goenka was seen engaged in a heated conversation with skipper KL Rahul on the field.

The IPL 2024 season has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, surprises, and standout performances. However, amidst the thrills of cricketing brilliance, controversies often rear their head, creating ripples across the cricketing world. One such incident unfolded in the aftermath of the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, leaving fans in a state of disbelief and players caught in the crossfire.

The showdown between LSG and SRH showcased an extraordinary batting display from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, as they propelled SRH to a commanding 10-wicket triumph over LSG. Head's blistering unbeaten 89 off just 30 balls, coupled with Sharma's explosive 75 not out from 28 deliveries, left the LSG bowlers gasping for air as boundaries and sixes flowed freely. This emphatic win not only secured SRH's position in the IPL standings but also catapulted them into playoff contention, firmly establishing their credentials as formidable opponents.

However, it wasn't the stunning performance of SRH that dominated post-match discussions but rather the heated exchange between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain KL Rahul. In a viral video that circulated across social media platforms, Goenka was seen engaging in a heated conversation with Rahul on the field, visibly displeased with LSG's disappointing defeat.

The sight of Goenka's animated chat with Rahul, coupled with exaggerated hand movements, signified his frustration at the loss against SRH. While such interactions are not uncommon in the high-pressure world of professional sports, fans were quick to voice their disapproval, criticizing Goenka for choosing to confront Rahul publicly.

Many fans expressed their belief that Goenka could have waited for the players to return to the dressing room or opted for a more private setting to address any concerns. The public nature of the confrontation left fans feeling uneasy, with some even urging Rahul to consider his future with LSG, citing disrespect from the franchise's owner.

Amidst the backlash faced by LSG and its owner, a surprising narrative emerged as fans began urging KL Rahul to consider a move to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Rahul's association with RCB in the past, coupled with him being a local hero, fueled fans' demand for a potential reunion. RCB fans took to social media platforms, extending a warm invitation to Rahul and expressing their desire to see him don the red and gold once again.

