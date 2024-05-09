Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP HORROR! Minor girl's body found chopped into two in Bareilly, family claims religious conversion by accused

    It is reportedly said that the accused not only murdered the minor girl in cold blood but also attacked the deceased's mother with a knife when he was caught by the family members and villagers while he was trying to flee.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 9, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was on Wednesday (May 8) found chopped into two parts, lying near the railway tracks in Fatehganj Purvi village, Bareilly. The family of the deceased alleged that it was a case of love jihad and the minor was thrown before a speeding train by a youth identified as Fariyad after she was forced to convert to Islam. The family members of the deceased also suspected that the accused had sexually assaulted the victim before killing her.

    Taking to X, the Bareilly police confirmed that incident and said that an FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the IPC and an investigation has been initiated in the case.

    According to various reports, the young girl was en route to her school when the henious crime took place. The deceased girl's mother said that her daughter received a call from her school claiming she had obtained low grades on one of her examinations and needed to take an improvement test.

    The girl was walking to school when Fariyad Hussain stopped her and offered to drop her to school on his bike. However, the accused took the victim to the rail bridge near the Bahgul River.

    According to local media reports, after reaching the railway bridge, the youths first assaulted the victim and then pushed her before a speeding train. The victim died on the spot. The report also quoted the deceased parents as alleging that the accused first took the minor to a mosque where she was forced to convert to Islam.

    According to the complaint, the deceased girl's  brother saw the accused drag her towards the railway tracks and alerted his family, who promptly rushed to the scene along with other locals. Despite the efforts of the victim's family to back off the accused, he pushed the girl in front of the moving train and tried to run away, only to be accosted by the locals.

