  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis

    India produced an outstanding performance to tame New Zealand by 73 runs in the third T20I on Sunday. While India completed a 3-0 clean sweep, Twitter was jubilant in the process.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Nov 21, 2021, 11:25 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Team India did not stop, as it overpowered New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. As a result of this win, India has successfully inflicted a 3-0 whitewash over NZ, becoming the first to do so against it at home and away.

    The series win was a much-needed morale booster for the home side, especially following its troubled outing during the ICC T20 World Cup, where it was knocked out of the Super 12s while it is on a six-T20I winning streak. However, the loss of the visitor piles more agony on its already big would of losing in the final of the global competition to Australia. Also, it has lost four T20Is in a row now.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel brutality inflict Kiwis a 3-0 whitewash in 3rd T20I

    Consequently, following this series win by India, the Indian fans were jubilant. They took to Twitter to applaud the home team for its much-needed comeback and success in the series, while former cricketers also expressed their relief. In the same light, we present some of the top Twitter reactions.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, India opted to bat, as Rohit Sharma's incredible innings of 56 allowed the side to post a challenging total of 184/7. In reply, it was a dominant show by the Indian bowlers. At the same time, the Kiwi batters could not get the partnership going, fuelled by the scoreboard pressure, as spinner Axar Patel rattled the side and helped India win by a significant margin of 73 runs.
    Brief scores: India 184/7 (Rohit- 56; Santner- 3/27) defeated New Zealand 111 in 17.2 overs (Guptill- 51; Axar- 3/9) by 76 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2021, 11:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, 3rd T20I Preview: Players to watch, head-to-head, weather, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming details-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: As Men in Blue eye clean sweep, Kiwis play for pride

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2022? The Chennai Super Kings skipper answers this million-dollar question

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma show? find out here drb

    Is this why MS Dhoni did not appear in Kapil Sharma’s show? Find out here

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, 3rd T20I win, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel brutality inflict Kiwis a 3-0 whitewash in 3rd T20I

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma opts to bat in 3rd T20I, Avesh Khan's debut delayed

    UP Elections 2022: Committed to building new India, CM Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi-dnm

    UP Elections 2022: ‘Committed to building new India’, CM Yogi Adityanath captions picture with PM Modi

    Patiala with us for 400 years: Amarinder Singh announces to fight Punjab election 2022 from stronghold-dnm

    ‘Patiala with us for 400 years’: Amarinder Singh announces to fight Punjab election 2022 from stronghold

    Union Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws on November 24-dnm

    Union Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws on November 24

    Recent Videos

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it RCB

    5 reasons why partners sleep after SEX; also tips to fix it

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches react post BFC's 4-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 2): Bengaluru FC dominates NorthEast United FC 4-2

    Video Icon
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy-dnm

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United head coaches display mutual respect for each other (WATCH)

    Video Icon