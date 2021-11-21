India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Jubilant Twitter celebrates as Men in Blue complete 3-0 clean sweep over Kiwis

India produced an outstanding performance to tame New Zealand by 73 runs in the third T20I on Sunday. While India completed a 3-0 clean sweep, Twitter was jubilant in the process.

Team India did not stop, as it overpowered New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. As a result of this win, India has successfully inflicted a 3-0 whitewash over NZ, becoming the first to do so against it at home and away.

The series win was a much-needed morale booster for the home side, especially following its troubled outing during the ICC T20 World Cup, where it was knocked out of the Super 12s while it is on a six-T20I winning streak. However, the loss of the visitor piles more agony on its already big would of losing in the final of the global competition to Australia. Also, it has lost four T20Is in a row now.

Consequently, following this series win by India, the Indian fans were jubilant. They took to Twitter to applaud the home team for its much-needed comeback and success in the series, while former cricketers also expressed their relief. In the same light, we present some of the top Twitter reactions.

Match summary

Winning the toss, India opted to bat, as Rohit Sharma's incredible innings of 56 allowed the side to post a challenging total of 184/7. In reply, it was a dominant show by the Indian bowlers. At the same time, the Kiwi batters could not get the partnership going, fuelled by the scoreboard pressure, as spinner Axar Patel rattled the side and helped India win by a significant margin of 73 runs.

Brief scores: India 184/7 (Rohit- 56; Santner- 3/27) defeated New Zealand 111 in 17.2 overs (Guptill- 51; Axar- 3/9) by 76 runs.