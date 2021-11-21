  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel brutality inflict Kiwis a 3-0 whitewash in 3rd T20I

    First Published Nov 21, 2021, 10:43 PM IST
    On Sunday, India pummelled New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I in Kolkata. As a result, the Kiwis have been inflicted with a 0-3 whitewash.

    India displayed its brutal side as it pounded New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (51) and spinner Axar Patel (3/9) just outplayed the Kiwis, thus inflicting a 0-3 whitewash over them.

    Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's luck favoured again, as he won it, but opted to bat first instead of the usual decision to bowl, as he wanted the side to accept a new challenge. He made a couple of changes, bringing in Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal for KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin. At the same time, Kiwi captain Tim Southee rested for this tie, with Mitchell Santner leading the side.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Records galore as India seals series win, thanks to Rohit-Rahul show

    The Indian openers started well, with Rohit (56) and Ishan Kishan (29) putting on 69 before the latter fell to spinner Mitchell Santner in the seventh, followed by Suryakumar Yadav in the same over, just a couple of runs later. At 83, Rishabh Pant (4) departed to the same man in the ninth, while Rohit brought up his 26th T20I half-century before being dismissed by spinner Ish Sodhi in the 12th, 20 runs later.

     

    A 36-run partnership ensued between Shreyas Iyer (25) and Venkatesh Iyer (20). At the same time, pacer Trent Boult got rid of the latter in the 16th, at 139. A run later, in the subsequent over, the former was dismissed by pacer Adam Milne. Axar Patel (2*) and Harshal Patel (18) contributed 22 more in the late stages before the latter was hit wicket off pacer Lockie Ferguson.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Half-centuries from Rohit, Rahul hand India series win against Kiwis

    In contrast, Deepak Chahar (21) contributed valuably in the closing stages, with India finishing on 184/7. The Kiwis put five bowlers into the attack, with Santner claiming three, while he was also the most economical of the lot. NZ was off to a shaky start, losing Daryl Mitchell (5), Mark Chapman (0) and Glenn Phillips (0) within the fifth over of the Powerplay.

    It was then when fellow opener Martin Guptill (51) and Tim Seifert (17) put in 39 runs for the fourth wicket before the former scored his 20th T20I 50 and fell to Chahal in the 11th over. At 76, the latter too was sent back by off an unfortunate run out in the 12th. However, within the subsequent 19 runs, the Kiwis lost three more wickets in single figures.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 2nd T20I - Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul show as India ensures series win

    Ferguson (14) gave some fightback towards the end, but it was next to nothing, as he was the last man to fall to pacer Deepak Chahar, while India sealed the deal by 73 runs. The Indians used six bowlers, with Axar being highly effective and economical at the same time.
    Brief scores: India 184/7 (Rohit- 56; Santner- 3/27) defeated New Zealand 111 in 17.2 overs (Guptill- 51; Axar- 3/9) by 73 runs.

