Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts isolated rainfall today in next 3 hours; yellow alert in 2 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that there is a possibility of rain with thunder and a yellow alert has also been issued in two districts, Malappuram and Wayanad, due to the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places on Thursday (May 09). There is also a warning that rain is likely to occur in more areas. The IMD has urged people to be cautious as there is a possibility of rain with thunder.

The weather warning issued today at 1 pm says that there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of Kerala in the next three hours. According to the weather department, apart from rain, there is also a possibility of strong winds with a speed of up to 40 km per hour.

A high wave warning has been issued for the Kerala coast, along with vigilance alerts for the coasts of Lakshadweep and North Tamil Nadu. The warning indicates a potential high wave height of up to 1.6 meters and is effective until 11:30 PM tonight. Coastal residents are advised to exercise caution during this time.

At the same time, the IMD informed that there is a possibility of heat wave in Alappuzha district. Temperatures will rise by 3 to 5 degrees above normal. On May 09 and 10, 2024, Thrissur and Palakkad districts will record a maximum temperature of 39°C, Alappuzha district with 38°C, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur with 37°C and Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts will record a maximum temperature of 37°C.

