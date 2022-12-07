IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma taken to hospital after taking a hit on thumb

IND vs BAN 2022-23: India is playing Bangladesh in the second Dhaka ODI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma took a blow to his thumb and immediately left the field while he was taken to the hospital.

Image credit: Getty

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was sent to a hospital for a scan after suffering an injury on his left thumb while endeavouring a catch during the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Standing at the second slip, Rohit suffered a bloodied left hand as he dropped Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj during the fourth delivery of the second over.

Image credit: Getty