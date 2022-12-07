Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma taken to hospital after taking a hit on thumb

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:10 PM IST

    IND vs BAN 2022-23: India is playing Bangladesh in the second Dhaka ODI on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma took a blow to his thumb and immediately left the field while he was taken to the hospital.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma was sent to a hospital for a scan after suffering an injury on his left thumb while endeavouring a catch during the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Standing at the second slip, Rohit suffered a bloodied left hand as he dropped Anamul Haque off pacer Mohammed Siraj during the fourth delivery of the second over.

    Image credit: Getty

    "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI informed in a tweet. Bangladesh leads the three-game series 1-0 following its victory in the opening ODI by a wicket at the same venue.

    (With inputs from PTI)

