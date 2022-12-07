IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: Axar Patel, Umran Malik back as Bangladesh opts to bat

IND vs BAN 2022-23: India and Bangladesh are locking horns in the second Dhaka ODI on Wednesday. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat, while the visitors brought in Axar Patel and Umran Malik.

It is a rare do-or-die situation for Team India against Bangladesh as the two teams prepare to face off in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. After the hosts pulled off a win from the jaws of defeat, the visitors are sure that facing the Tigers is no easy task and are a force to reckon with until the match gets over. Thus, the Men in Blue would be eager to get things right at any cost in this tie. While the Bangladeshis have won the coin toss and opted to bat, the Indians have made two changes by bringing in all-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Umran Malik.

Speaking at the toss, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das declared, "We would like to bat first. It looks like a good wicket. We saw it wasn't easy to bat in the second innings of the last game. We have one change. Nasum [Ahmed] is playing, and Hasan Mahmud is not playing. The boys are pumped up for this contest."

In the meantime, Indian captain Rohit Sharma cited, "We have to play good cricket, and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes. Axar Patel is back, and he is replacing Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have Umran Malik in his place."

"Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on these conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. We had a good training session yesterday, and hopefully, we can come out and replicate those learnings," concluded Rohit.

Playing XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

BAN: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.