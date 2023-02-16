IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: 'Think it's going to spin' - Pat Cummins on Delhi track

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will lock horns against India in the second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins senses that the pitch will likely be another turner.

Image credit: PTI

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon and company's effectiveness on Indian tracks has been curtailed because of low carry as they are used to bowling on bouncy Australian pitches, conceded skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins on Thursday. Though Australia's young Test debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy took seven wickets, Lyon could manage just one even as spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the visitors' batting line-up to help India win the Nagpur Test by an innings and 132 runs.

Lyon bowled 49 overs in the opening Test with only middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav's wicket to show for his efforts. Cummins said that his spin unit is still adjusting to the changes. "It's an adjustment. Even in the last game, we saw a lot of around-the-wicket bowling, whereas, in Australia, it's mainly over-the-wicket bowling. The close catchers don't feel like the ball will pop up as much when there isn't much bounce. It is a bit of an adjustment," Cummins said on the second Test's eve.

"Using side-spinners, just changing up your angles a bit more. All those things come into a bit more. The bowlers did a perfect job, both spinners [in the] last game [in Nagpur]. It's a bit of an adjustment, but it doesn't get any better somehow, " Cummins added. Tracks in western India are predominantly made with red soil; it is black soil up north. While the colour of the soil has changed, Cummins feels the pitch's nature will mostly stay the same.

"Not too sure. It's different soil here [Delhi], the black soil, but it looks similar. I think it's going to spin. That's our expectation, and the wicket matches that. We will see," the skipper said.

