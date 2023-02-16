Prithvi Shaw heavily trolled after video of brawl over 'selfie' in Mumbai surfaces

According to a police complaint, eight people have been named for allegedly attacking Prithvi Shaw and his friend, breaking their car's windshield and demanding Rs 50,000.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has landed in yet another controversy for an alleged fight over selfies, which is said to have turned into a brawl with a baseball bat and a car chase in Mumbai on Wednesday night. According to a police complaint, eight people have been named for allegedly attacking Shaw and his friend, breaking their car's windshield and demanding Rs 50,000.

Among the eight mentioned in the police complaint, two have been identified as social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur. However, the duo is said to have refuted the charges and accused Prithvi Shaw of attacking them first.

According to the complaint by the cricketer's friend, the argument, which took place near a luxury hotel near Mumbai airport, started after two fans - a man and a woman - approached Prithvi Shaw for selfies.

The complaint adds that despite obliging to a few pictures, the duo refused to back off and demanded more selfies from Shaw. However, the batter called his friend and the hotel's manager to have them removed.

The complaint continues that after being kicked out of the hotel, the duo waited outside for Prithvi Shaw and, along with a few others with baseball bats, surrounded the cricketer.

When Shaw and his friend drove off, the group of people allegedly chased the car, intercepted it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara and broke the windshield, the complaint added. According to the cricketer's friend, they also threatened to file a fake police case against Shaw and demanded Rs 50,000 in return.

These allegations have, however, been rubbished by those named in the police case. Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's lawyer, alleged that Prithvi Shaw assaulted the influencer. A video filmed by Gil's friend, which has now gone viral on Twitter, shows her struggling with the cricketer, who is holding a broken baseball bat.

The viral video sparked a massive social media outburst, with most Twitter users calling Prithvi Shaw the next Vinod Kambli.

"Two talented cricketers from Mumbai who got addicted to substances and ruined their careers. Both went bald early. Both resorted to violence at some point. Both had a close friend in teenage who later became famous for hitting centuries," noted one Twitter user.

Another added, "Prithvi Shaw is a great example of how to destroy your own career. Viral videos on social media are so shameful for a young talent like him. Not going to post that video and request the same from all."

Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' brawl video, which has now gone viral: