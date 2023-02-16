Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia will battle again in the second Delhi Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Friday. Here is the ideal fantasy XI pick and probable XI, along with prediction, where to watch and other details.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Delhi/2nd Test: Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    After a one-sided domination in the opening Test in Nagpur, Team India would be desperate to continue with the same momentum in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Conquest for the hosts in this tie would put them one step behind the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final berth, while a loss would still keep them in contention.

    As for the visitors, they are already demoralised following their forgettable outing in Nagpur and would be digging deep to turn things around on another tricky Delhi track. While things look improbable for the Aussies, a loss here would rule them out of contention for winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, ahead of this Test, we present the ideal fantasy XI pick and probable XI, along with prediction, where to watch and other game details.

    ALSO WATCH: IND VS AUS, 2ND TEST: 'YOU NEED TO BE MENTALLY STRONG, BELIEVE IN YOURSELF' - PUJARA ON HIS 100TH TEST JOURNEY

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
    AUS: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green/Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood/Scott Boland.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Smith and Labuschagne
    Rohit and Labuschagne would be the ideal openers here, given their stable form, while Smith would be a no-brainer at number three, as usual.

    ALSO READ: IND VS AUS 2022-23, 2ND TEST - INDIA TO WATCH OUT OF TOP-ORDER WOES IN CHETESHWAR PUJARA'S 100TH TEST

    Wicketkeepers: Handscomb and Carey
    Both men have been in compelling form, and given Rahul missing out, with Bharat yet to fire, the Australian duo makes perfect sense here.

    All-rounders: Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar
    The all-rounder department is all loaded with Indians, as the three were simply sensational across departments, making them must-haves, without a doubt. While Jadeja's assertiveness across departments makes him the skipper, Ashwin's similar dominance makes him his deputy, and both can swap roles.

    ALSO READ: 'YE KYA HO RAHA HAI?' - MEME FEST GALORE ON ICC'S GOOF-UP AS INDIA LOSES NO.1 TEST RANKING IN 5 HOURS

    Bowlers: Shami, Cummins and Murphy
    Shami and Cummins would be handing in the seam and pace department, as, if not actually, they were somewhat impactful in Nagpur. On the other hand, Murphy was all over the Indian batters with his off-spins, making him another no-brainer on the sluggish Delhi track.

    Where to watch
    Date and day:     February 17-21, 2023 (Friday-Tuesday)
    Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
    Time: 9.30 AM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and other Star Sports regional language channels - Also available in HD
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: India wins with a better form and home advantage

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 5:25 PM IST
