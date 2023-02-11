IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue
IND vs AUS 2022-23: India and Australia are off to contrasting starts in the Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening. Meanwhile, police arrested four bookies from the venue on Friday.
Image credit: PTI
Nagpur police's crime branch on Friday apprehended four alleged bookies at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur, which is hosting the opening India-Australia Test. An official expressed that the indicted shared details about the game from the stadium to the punters outside the venue, capitalising on the slight time difference between the fundamental developments on the field and their live telecast. The arrested persons come from Mumbai, Bhandara and Nagpur, the cop added. An FIR is being recorded at the Hingna police station against the accused, the officer concluded.
Image credit: PTI
India has given a hard time to Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far. While the visitors were bundled out for 177 in the opening innings, courtesy of leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja's fifer, the hosts have also been brilliant with the bat, having extended the lead past 200 runs in their opening innings, with skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma slamming a ton.
(With inputs from PTI)
