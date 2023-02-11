Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Was crucial innings from Rohit as the surface wasn't easy to bat on' - Rathour

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India continues to pressure Australia with the bat in the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, batting coach Vikram Rathour was all-praise for Rohit Sharma for playing a tough innings.

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Was crucial innings from Rohit Sharma - Vikram Rathour-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

    Australia made skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma "work hard" for his 120-run knock. It was an extraordinary effort since it came on a track that wasn't easy to bat on, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said after the hosts strengthened their position in the series-opener. Rohit's hundred and half-centuries from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel gave India a first-innings lead of 144 going into the third day.

    "It was a special innings by Rohit, and it is a great feeling. He showed good temperament, and it was a vital innings as the surface wasn't easy to bat on," Rathour said at the end of the second day's play. Since he started opening in Test matches, Rohit has played some great knocks, but the three hundred that stand out include his epic 161 on a Chepauk snake pit, a ton at the Oval and Friday's knock on a low, slow turner against Australia.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Murphy's fifer not enough as Jadeja-Axar pile pressure on Australia on Day 2

    "That is the quality of his batting. He has got runs on seaming tracks in England. But if we talk about this particular innings, he was made to work hard for his runs. Normally, with Rohit, when he scores his first few runs, he then pushes the score. But here, he had to work hard," Rathour said.

    India scored 95 runs in the final session, courtesy of an 81-run stand between Axar (52 batting) and Jadeja (66 batting), but Rathour didn't want to sound complacent about the fact that the match is as good as in India's pocket. "I don't think so. You can't say till the last ball is bowled," Rathour said cautiously.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    When asked if Axar's batting was considered when he was picked ahead of chinaman wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Rathour denied it. "He has been exceptional with the ball, so that was not even a consideration. Yes, batting is a bonus," he added.

    Rahul has two hundred in the last 10 Tests
    Rathour went on the defensive when the question about wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul's form cropped up. Was he lucky to be considered in the playing XI despite his poor run of form? Rathour replied: "I won't be able to comment on that. But, he has scored two hundred in his last 10 Tests, one in England and the other in South Africa and also has a couple of fifties. So, we are not yet there."

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test - Supporters hail Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century as India acquires lead

    For the record, the century in England came in August 2021 and the one in South Africa in January 2022. Rahul has had a run of poor scores, with one 50-plus knock in his last nine innings, and the rest of the scores were below 25.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach snt

    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Todd Murphy fifer, India Ravindra Jadeja-Axar Patel pile pressure on Australia on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Murphy's fifer not enough as Jadeja-Axar pile pressure on Australia on Day 2

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, 1st Test: Unfair selection - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Unfair selection' - Tiwtteratis slam BCCI as Suryakumar Yadav falls for mere 8

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav snt

    SA pace great Shaun Pollock gives key tip to bowlers on how to challenge India's Suryakumar Yadav

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Supporters hail Rohit Sharma 9th Test century as India acquires lead against Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Supporters hail Rohit Sharma's 9th Test century as India acquires lead

    Recent Stories

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi show some SEXY moves in 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'; netizens tag Twinkle Khanna-WATCH RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi show some SEXY moves in 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'; netizens tag Twinkle Khanna-WATCH

    Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

    Aero India 2023: Aiming to be 'partner of choice', US sends largest-ever delegation to airshow

    Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to perform with Rihanna? Here's what we know RBA

    Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to perform with Rihanna? Here's what we know

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X

    Aero India 2023: Dassault to showcase Rafale versions, Falcon 8X

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters FC with each point to fight for in heated playoffs battle

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon