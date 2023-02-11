IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Was crucial innings from Rohit as the surface wasn't easy to bat on' - Rathour

IND vs AUS 2022-23: India continues to pressure Australia with the bat in the opening Nagpur Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, batting coach Vikram Rathour was all-praise for Rohit Sharma for playing a tough innings.

Australia made skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma "work hard" for his 120-run knock. It was an extraordinary effort since it came on a track that wasn't easy to bat on, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said after the hosts strengthened their position in the series-opener. Rohit's hundred and half-centuries from all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel gave India a first-innings lead of 144 going into the third day.

"It was a special innings by Rohit, and it is a great feeling. He showed good temperament, and it was a vital innings as the surface wasn't easy to bat on," Rathour said at the end of the second day's play. Since he started opening in Test matches, Rohit has played some great knocks, but the three hundred that stand out include his epic 161 on a Chepauk snake pit, a ton at the Oval and Friday's knock on a low, slow turner against Australia.

"That is the quality of his batting. He has got runs on seaming tracks in England. But if we talk about this particular innings, he was made to work hard for his runs. Normally, with Rohit, when he scores his first few runs, he then pushes the score. But here, he had to work hard," Rathour said.

India scored 95 runs in the final session, courtesy of an 81-run stand between Axar (52 batting) and Jadeja (66 batting), but Rathour didn't want to sound complacent about the fact that the match is as good as in India's pocket. "I don't think so. You can't say till the last ball is bowled," Rathour said cautiously.

When asked if Axar's batting was considered when he was picked ahead of chinaman wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Rathour denied it. "He has been exceptional with the ball, so that was not even a consideration. Yes, batting is a bonus," he added.

Rahul has two hundred in the last 10 Tests

Rathour went on the defensive when the question about wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul's form cropped up. Was he lucky to be considered in the playing XI despite his poor run of form? Rathour replied: "I won't be able to comment on that. But, he has scored two hundred in his last 10 Tests, one in England and the other in South Africa and also has a couple of fifties. So, we are not yet there."

For the record, the century in England came in August 2021 and the one in South Africa in January 2022. Rahul has had a run of poor scores, with one 50-plus knock in his last nine innings, and the rest of the scores were below 25.

(With inputs from PTI)