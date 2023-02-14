IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'That's probably what gets Smith pretty focused' - Carey defends after Border criticism

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Steven Smith was subject to criticisms from Allan Border after the opening Nagpur Test loss. However, Alex Carey has come out in his defence and feels he should be allowed to play the way he is comfortable.

Former Australian skipper and current top-order batter Steven Smith did not impress in the opening Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. While he could manage only 37 in the first innings, he backed it up with an unbeaten 25 in the second innings. Meanwhile, legendary former Aussie Allan Border was critical of Smith's batting tactics in the first innings. "Play with a harder edge. We're giving blokes the thumbs up when they beat us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don't go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We're even giving someone thumbs up… bloody hell," Border had told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - Jadeja continues Nagpur training, Iyer doubtful for 2nd Test, no rush for Bumrah yet

Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey came out in Smith's defence on Tuesday, as he told the media, "He's [Border] played many games of cricket over here, and he's a fantastic leader for Australia. I guess among the group. Guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot."

"He's mates with a lot of them. And that's the way he [Smith] plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that's probably what gets him pretty focused. They're strong comments, but, as a group, we believe in what we're doing and come to the second Test, we're ready to put a few learnings into place," added Carey. ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23 - BCCI shifts Dharamsala Test to Indore; states re-laid outfield still not match-ready

