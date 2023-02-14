Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'That's probably what gets Smith pretty focused' - Carey defends after Border criticism

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Steven Smith was subject to criticisms from Allan Border after the opening Nagpur Test loss. However, Alex Carey has come out in his defence and feels he should be allowed to play the way he is comfortable.

    Former Australian skipper and current top-order batter Steven Smith did not impress in the opening Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. While he could manage only 37 in the first innings, he backed it up with an unbeaten 25 in the second innings. Meanwhile, legendary former Aussie Allan Border was critical of Smith's batting tactics in the first innings.

    "Play with a harder edge. We're giving blokes the thumbs up when they beat us outside the off stump. What the hell is going on? That is just ridiculous. Don't go stupid, but Australia play hard nose cricket. We're even giving someone thumbs up… bloody hell," Border had told Australian broadcaster Fox Sports.

    Meanwhile, Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey came out in Smith's defence on Tuesday, as he told the media, "He's [Border] played many games of cricket over here, and he's a fantastic leader for Australia. I guess among the group. Guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot."

    "He's mates with a lot of them. And that's the way he [Smith] plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that's probably what gets him pretty focused. They're strong comments, but, as a group, we believe in what we're doing and come to the second Test, we're ready to put a few learnings into place," added Carey.

    As Australia moves to Delhi on Friday, intending to draw level in the four-Test series, Carey mentioned, "It is the first Test of four, and we're still very positive amongst ourselves that we'll be able to bounce back in Delhi and get this series back on level [terms] and continue to believe in what we've done over the past 12 to 18 months. I think we're a solid Test team. We've got all bases covered. Unfortunately, it didn't go to plan this first Test, but we're reinforcing the messages we've had leading into the tour."

